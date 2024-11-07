YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies aged 25 after crashing BMW in New York street race

The YouTuber died after crashing his BMW in New York. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A YouTuber has died aged 25 after crashing his BMW during a street race in front of a crowd of horrified onlookers.

Social media influencer 1Stockf30 died on Tuesday when his 2024 BMW X5 slammed into an Acura in Queens, New York.

The YouTuber, real name Andre Beadle, died on the scene, while his 21-year-old passenger was taken to hospital, the New York Police Department said.

The driver of the Acura was unharmed and remained on the scene after the fatal incident.

Beadle shot to fame sharing videos of himself driving around New York City, hitting top speeds in his purple BMW.

Tributes have flooded in after the star’s death, with one friend writing: "Fly high dawg you a legend forever.”

The YouTuber's death was captured on video. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "I love you forever. Everything we do is for you."

"RIP to the young legend who put NYC on the map," a third heartbroken fan said.

"Keep the city alive for us from up top."

In a haunting final Instagram post, Beadle wrote: "The streets say they miss me!"

The fatal crash was captured on video, with Beadle’s purple BMW seen speeding in the distance, with smoke billowing out its exhausts.

The clip, shared online, was edited to include footage of the crash site.

The YouTuber was thrown out of the front of the car, with his body found crumbled near the crash site.

He had hundreds of thousands of followers when he died. Picture: Instagram

An NYPD statement read: “On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 2313 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the Belt Parkway between Cross Bay Boulevard and Erskine Street, within the confines of the 106 Precinct.

“A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined a 2024 BMW X5 operated by a 25-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway when he collided with a Acura operated by a 21-year-old male.

“EMS responded and transported the 25-year-old male to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.The front seat passenger of the BMW, a 21-year-old male, was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

“The operator of the Acura was not injured and remained on scene. The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.”