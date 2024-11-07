Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old boy died in a tragic accident while playing a Spider-Man game at home when a radiator came away from the wall and fell on him.

Saleh Aslam was playing at home on October 28 during half-term when the 40kg radiator hit his head.

Paramedics rushed to his home in Watford, Hertfordshire but he was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

His devastated father Mohammad said: “As he tried to climb it [the radiator] came off the hook - the entire radiator which was around 40kg.

“It knocked his head and that unfortunate event caused him to bleed from his brain."

His father told the Watford Observer Saleh was "very caring, very kind, very humble, a very proud kid".

Saleh’s mother Bibi Khadija said he was “a very, very lively and happy child, he would take the heart of anyone, would stand up with strangers and speak confidently, and was a very lovely child.

“He was my youngest – of course he has my heart and I can never forget him.”

Mohammad said: “This is the worst thing that could happen to any parent – that a child of such a young age be taken away so quickly and in a very tragic manner.”

A well-wisher wrote: "So heartbreaking for the family and also the whole school community to lose a lovely boy like him so tragically. Lots of strength and prayers to the family."