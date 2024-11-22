Yvette Cooper to crack down on anti-social behaviour with new 'respect orders' as repeat offenders face jail time

22 November 2024, 00:16

Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con."
Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Labour has unveiled plans to introduce so-called “respect orders” in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour across Britain.

Repeat offenders causing chaos in towns up and down the country could face up to two years in jail for breaching so-called respect orders, the home secretary has announced in a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Failing to comply with the orders - set out in Labour's election manifesto - will be a criminal offence.

Courts will also be granted powers to hand out unlimited fines and order those who flout the rules to carry out unpaid work or abide by a curfew, the Home Office said on Friday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said too much of the UK is "plagued by anti-social behaviour" and this "chips away at communities' sense of confidence and pride, undermines local businesses and can have a devastating impact on victims."

She added: "This cannot be allowed to continue.

Police will have new powers to seize e-scooters
Police will have new powers to seize e-scooters. Picture: Alamy

"Respect orders will give police and councils the powers they need to crack down on repeated anti-social behaviour, keeping our communities safe and ensuring repeat offenders face the consequences of their actions.

"These new powers alongside thousands more neighbourhood officers and PCSOs will help this Government deliver on our mission to take back our streets."

Police and local councils will have the authority to ban repeat offenders from town centres, drinking in public and other offences.

Perpetrators could also be told to take anger management courses or attend rehabilitation treatment for drug and alcohol problems to address the causes of their behaviour under the plans.

As part of the plans, police will be free to seize vehicles without issuing a warning, in a move the Home Office claims will let them tackle the "scourge of off-road bikes in parks and dangerous e-scooters on pavements, street racing and cruising."

So-called respect orders have been compared to anti-social behaviour orders or “Asbos”, which were commonplace in England during the naughties and are still used in Scotland.

The plans will partially replace civil injunction powers for adults so a "wider range of penalties" is available.

Labour plans to introduce these measures as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, with a trial to take place to ensure they are "as effective as possible."

Harvinder Saimbhi, chief executive of victim support charity ASB Help, said: "We welcome the approach of addressing the root causes of the anti-social behaviour which will in turn work towards reducing reoffending rates, therefore bringing respite to victims and communities. We are keen to see how the respect orders will be implemented."

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet, who leads the National Police Chiefs' Council's work on anti-social behaviour, said: "Respect orders will give the police and councils the ability to crack down on those who persistently make our streets and public spaces feel unsafe."

