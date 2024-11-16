Russia launches wave of drone strikes at Ukraine as Zelenskyy says Scholz-Putin call opened 'Pandora's box'

16 November 2024, 08:07 | Updated: 16 November 2024, 09:47

Russia launched a wave of missiles strikes at Ukraine overnight.
Russia launched a wave of missiles strikes at Ukraine overnight. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for having a phone call with Vladimir Putin, saying it has opened a “Pandora’s box.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The call, which took place on Friday, was the first time the German leader has spoken with Mr Putin since December 2022, ten months after Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on Friday evening, Mr Zelenskyy slammed Scholz and suggested the call undermines Ukraine’s efforts to defeat Russia.

"Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump aide urges UK to embrace free market over 'socialist' EU - despite banking boss's call to 'rebuild relations'

"And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted: It is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation."

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, the call lasted around an hour and saw the Social Democrat call for an end to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

"The chancellor urged Russia to be willing to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace and stressed Germany's unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as necessary," the spokesman said.

Taking to X after the call, Scholz said: “I spoke to President Putin on the phone and called on him to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and to withdraw his troops. Russia must show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine - with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Former PM Boris Johnson threw his support behind the Ukrainian leader, writing: "I am afraid Volodymyr Zelenskyy is completely right. We risk drifting back to the ghastly Franco German Normandy format which treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in a domestic squabble.

"That is a shameful betrayal of the reality - that Putin has launched a criminal and unjustifiable invasion while Ukraine is an entirely innocent party.

"The only way to bring this war to an end is massively and rapidly to strengthen the position of Ukraine."

Putin reportedly told the German any agreement would need to reflect the "new territorial realities" in Ukraine, a suggestion Mr Zelenskyy wholeheartedly rejects.

It comes after the Kremlin denied reports that Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin and that he urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called news that the US president-elect warned Putin of the United States’ sizeable military force stationed in Europe were "pure fiction".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Picture: Getty

It had also been reported that the two leaders also discussed a path to wider peace in Europe as well as agreed to a later call to finalise a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov said: "This is the clearest example of quality of information sometimes published even in fairly reputable publications. It is entirely inaccurate. This is pure fabrication; it is simply false information."

Two Ukrainian sources told the Washington Post that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government knew of the call and did not object to it taking place.

Mr Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said: "We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

'She always wanted my life': Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney ahead of I'm A Celeb launch

Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest-ever White House press secretary

Jake Paul beat retired pro Mike Tyson in their fight on Friday.

YouTuber Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old former boxing champ Mike Tyson in Texas clash

Trump's aide Stephen Moore has said the UK should align itself with the US on trade rather than pursuing closer ties with the “socialist model” of the EU

Trump aide urges UK to embrace free market over 'socialist' EU - despite banking boss's call to 'rebuild relations'

The cow was airlifted out of a swimming pool

Udder chaos as pregnant cow lifted to safety by firefighters after falling into swimming pool

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Justin Welby's son breaks silence on former Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation following damning review into abuse

Malcolm X Speaking at Rally

Malcolm X's family files $100m wrongful death lawsuit against CIA, FBI and NYPD over assassination of civil rights icon

x

Baby at centre of legal battle over long-term care dies at Great Ormond Street after judge rules treatment should stop

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill.

House speaker 'strongly' advises against releasing ethics report on Donald Trump's pick for attorney general Matt Gaetz

joelinton nufc

There’s ‘nothing valuable left’: Newcastle star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after latest break-in

Sara Sharif's father has denied her battered body was stripped and jetwashed in the garden as the family fled to Pakistan

Sara Sharif's father denies stripping her dead body naked and jetwashing it in back garden

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure following ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure after ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

The economy slowed between July and September, growing by just 0.1%, and shrank during September itself

Starmer admits UK's economic performance is 'not good enough' after economy shrinks in September

CCTV captured the moments before the fatal attack

WATCH: Moment before innocent teens are murdered in street machete attack in case of mistaken identity

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by 'a member of security staff'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government is fully rejecting calls to resentence inmates who are serving now-abolished sentences

Government rejects calls to resentence prisoners with no release date, as campaigners warn ministers have ‘blood on their hands’
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Metropolitan Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing of files relating to the case of Sarah Everard.

Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files
Carl Alesbrook, 19, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Shemwell on 11 July

Teenager handed indefinite jail sentence after shaking partner's baby to death

No 10 has apologised after meat and alcohol were served at a Downing Street event to celebrate the festival of Diwali, held last month

No 10 issues apology after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street event to celebrate Diwali
‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid
Typhoo Tea is on the brink of administration following a decline in sales

Typhoo Tea on brink of administration following decline in sales and factory break-in

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Four boys and man, 45, found guilty of mistaken murders of innocent Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon
Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'

Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'
Torrents of water have hit the streets of Portugal's Algarve region

Five minute downpour submerges streets of Algarve as flash flooding continues to devastate Europe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News