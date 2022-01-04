Elizabeth Holmes: Founder of blood-testing startup Theranos guilty of fraud

4 January 2022, 06:24 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 07:44

Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. (file photo)
Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. (file photo). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The former CEO of blood-testing startup Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, has been found guilty of both fraud and conspiracy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the founder used the company to dupe billionaires and other investors into backing the seemingly revolutionary startup, with the medical technology never working as promised.

A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation.

The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses - including Holmes herself.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts have suggested she is unlikely to receive anything close to the maximum sentence.

Read more: Prince Andrew accuser's $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public

Read more: Pressure on NHS will be 'considerable' but Plan B measures are all we need, PM says

Holmes during her trial in the US.
Holmes during her trial in the US. Picture: Alamy

The jury also deadlocked on three remaining charges.

The split verdicts are "a mixed bag for the prosecution, but it's a loss for Elizabeth Holmes because she is going away to prison for at least a few years", said David Ring, a lawyer who has followed the case closely.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence to depict Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and fortune, but she cast herself as a visionary trailblazer in the male-dominated Silicon Valley.

She also claimed she was emotionally and sexually abused by her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani.

The trial exposed the pitfalls of one of the go-to moves of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs - conveying a boundless optimism regardless of whether it is warranted or not.

Holmes remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read.

She bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by US District Judge Edward Davila and got up to hug her partner and parents before leaving with her lawyers.

She will remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing, which will be determined by the judge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There have been calls for Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given a George Cross

Calls grow for hero Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to be given George Cross

Experts have said Covid-19 infections are plateauing in London and that the Omicron variant is milder

Covid infections ‘plateau’ in London but rise elsewhere amid back-to-work chaos

The man died after attempting to jump the subway turnstile in Queens, New York.

Man dies after breaking his neck trying to jump ticket barrier in New York subway

Ms Throup has shown support for the former Prime Minister.

'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

Commuters are facing travel chaos as rail services are affected by Covid staff shortages.

Brits face back-to-work chaos on trains and at schools amid Covid staff shortages

Virginia Roberts is suing Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager

Prince Andrew to learn if civil sex case against him can go ahead

Six hospitals have been forced to declare major incidents.

Several hospitals declare critical incidents as leader warns NHS 'in state of crisis'

People crossing the English Channel are rescued by UK Border Force in December

Number of people crossing English Channel in small boats tripled in 2021

Sir Tony was made knight in the New Year Honours list

Half a million sign petition for Tony Blair to be stripped of knighthood

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at last year's Labour Party Conference

Starmer to set out vision for future Labour government: 'The best still lies ahead'

The Omicron variant is highly infectious but believed to be milder than previous variants

Omicron could pave way to normal life in just two months, says leading health expert

A settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein has been made public

Prince Andrew accuser's $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public

Snow fell over Christmas in parts of the UK

Cold weather warning as temperatures plunge across UK after warmest ever new year

The Met has drawn anger after posting a drug swab video

Anger after Met posts video showing officers swab Londoners for drugs on night out

Zain Aimable-Lina.

Teen charged with fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina

Boris Johnson warned of weeks of pressure on the NHS

Pressure on NHS will be 'considerable' but Plan B measures are all we need, PM says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fu Cong

China denies reports it is rapidly growing nuclear arsenal

Drone wreckage

Armed drones attack on Iraqi military base foiled

Elizabeth Holmes, centre, enters federal court in San Jose

Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud over ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos
Fumio Kishida visits shrine

Japanese leader promises further measures against Omicron variant
Jeffrey Epstein

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Hong Kong’s leader says media closures unrelated to press freedom
NASA Space Telescope

Nasa’s new space telescope ‘hunky-dory’ after problems fixed

Trump Rally

Donald Trump and two eldest children subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Netherlands Rembrandt

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt’s Night Watch up close

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital in Sao Paulo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab
'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares
Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools

Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools
Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Classroom mask advice "devastating for children", says parent group leader

Classroom mask advice 'devastating for children', says parent group leader
Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar

Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar
Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'

Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'
Road experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes

Experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes
Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

David Lammy moves listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

David Lammy moves LBC listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police