Missing girl, 6, found alive after two years hidden in secret room under staircase

Paislee, 6, was missing for two years. Picture: Saugerties Police

By Daisy Stephens

A six-year-old girl who had been missing for two years has been found in a secret room under a staircase.

Police spotted Paislee Shultis' "tiny feet" in the 'cold and wet' space in her grandfather's house in upstate New York, after she was allegedly abducted by her biological parents in 2019 after they lost custody.

Police believe they have been holding her hidden in the house in Saugerties, New York, ever since.

Officers went to the property on Monday night after receiving a tip-off.

Whilst there, an officer saw a small piece of blanket through a crack in the staircase.

"Detectives used a tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet," police said.

The six-year-old was found in a small space under a staircase. Picture: Saugerties Police

They removed several more steps and found the girl and her abductor, a 33-year-old woman, in a space underneath, described as "small, cold and wet".

Officers said Paislee appeared to be healthy.

A woman was arrested and charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Two men at the house were also arrested and charged with "felony custodial interference" and "endangering the welfare of a child".