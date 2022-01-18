Shameless mass killer Anders Brevik gives Nazi salute as he applies for early release

Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he enters parole hearing. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Far-right terrorist Anders Behring Brevik gave a Nazi salute and brandished signs bearing white supremacist slogans as he appeared in a Norweigan court in an unlikely bid for parole.

With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers as he entered court before raising his arm in a Nazi salute.

He also carried signs, printed in English, bearing slogans that said "stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi Civil War".

The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since murdering 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in 2011, and families of victims and survivors expressed fear ahead of today, that he will grandstand his extreme views during the hearing.

Addressing the judge, Breivik described himself as a parliamentary candidate, blaming his crimes on radicalisation by a leaderless network of far-right extremists online.

He told the court he would continue to fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance but by peaceful means if he is released.

"I was brainwashed," Breivik said.

Currently Breivik, who has changed his legal name to Fjotolf Hansen, i serving a maximum sentence of 21 years which can be extended indefinitely if a parole board continues to believe he poses a threat to society.

If Breivik's attempt for parole is unsuccessful, he will be allowed to reapply for a new hearing next year, and every year after that.

The hearing is expected to last four days and a decision will be reached in around one week's time.

Randi Rosenqvist, the psychologist who has assessed Breivik since he was jailed for 21 years in 2012, said: "I can say that I do not detect great changes in Breivik's functioning" since his criminal trial.

During original court proceedings, Breivik bragged about the scale of his slaughter.

"In principle and practice someone seeking parole would have to show remorse, and to show that they understand why such acts cannot be repeated," Ms Rosenqvist said.

She will give evidence at his hearing and submit the psychiatric report, which is typically crucial if criminals are to demonstrate they are no longer dangerous.

Breivik will call the Swedish neo-Nazi Per Oberg to speak in his defense.

The prisoner has three cells to himself in the high-security wing of Skien prison.

The cells are equipped with video game consoles, a television, a DVD player, electronic typewriter, newspapers and exercise machines. He also has daily access to a larger exercise yard.

Rosenqvist said his conditions are "excellent" and that he has been given the opportunity to pass his high school exams and is now studying at university level.