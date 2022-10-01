At least 30 people dead after Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida

1 October 2022, 09:55

At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian
At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

At least 30 people have died after Hurricane Ian flooded homes in Florida and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Rescuers have been searching for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes, while authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from the storm's second strike.

Hurricane an terrorised millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before hitting Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

It has since weakened to a still-dangerous post-tropical cyclone and was crossing North Carolina toward Virginia, pushing heavy rain toward the Mid-Atlantic states.

At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm's tragic after-effects.

An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said.

Meanwhile, distraught residents waded through knee-high water on Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.

"I want to sit in the corner and cry. I don't know what else to do," Stevie Scuderi said after shuffling through her mostly destroyed Fort Myers apartment, the mud in her kitchen clinging to her purple sandals.

Storm damage from Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach
Storm damage from Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach. Picture: Getty

In South Carolina, Ian's centre came ashore near Georgetown, a small community along the Winyah Bay about 60 miles north of Charleston.

The storm washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two connected to the popular tourist town of Myrtle Beach.

The storm's winds were much weaker on Friday than during Ian's landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast earlier in the week.

There, authorities and volunteers were still assessing the damage as shocked residents tried to make sense of what they just lived through.

Even though Ian has long passed over Florida, new problems continued to arise.

A 14-mile stretch of major Interstate 75 was closed late on Friday in both directions in the Port Charlotte area because of the huge amount of water swelling the Myakka River.

The official death toll climbed throughout the day on Friday, with authorities warning it would likely rise much higher once crews made a more comprehensive sweep of the damage.

Searches on Friday were aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said.

The dead included a 68-year-old woman swept into the ocean by a wave and a 67-year-old man who who fell into rising water inside his home while awaiting rescue.

Authorities also said a 22-year-old woman died after an ATV rollover from a road washout and a 71-year-old man suffered a fatal fall from a rooftop while putting up rain shutters. Another three people died in Cuba earlier in the week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell

Online safety must not be an afterthought: Prince William’s plea following death of Molly Russell

Passengers are being told to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

Only 11 per cent of trains to run as four unions join forces for biggest rail strike this year

Liz Truss has admitted her mini-budget caused 'disruption'

Truss admits mini budget caused "disruption" but says Government is "on your side"

Kwasi Kwarteng has defended his mini budget despite turmoil in the markets

Kwarteng vows to curb spending but doubles down on mini budget despite days of market turmoil

A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks

'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

An activist who attached himself to the goalpost at an Everton match has been handed a six-week prison sentence.

Climate change activist who tied himself to goalpost at Premier League match given six-week prison sentence

Exclusive
Labour could join forces with a number of Tory MPs to change parts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget

'Multiple' Tory MPs may join forces with Labour to bring down parts of mini budget, writes Lewis Goodall

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

11th person arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A review into Owami Davies has found cops didn't visit the student nurse's family’s home until 20 hours after she'd been reported missing.

Officers took 20 hours to visit home of missing student nurse Owami Davies, Police review finds

-

London Marathon could be disrupted by protestors marching for 'Just Stop Oil'

Chloe Haynes (l) and with mum Nicola Williams (bottom right) who died in Liverpool's landmark Adelphi hotel (top r)

‘Beautiful’ woman, 21, killed in world famous hotel after being ‘crushed by wardrobe when it fell on her’

--

Rail and mail strikes to continue in October causing chaos across the UK

The boy was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in 2019.

Boy thrown from 10th floor of Tate Modern showing 'clear improvement' in sight, his family say

Vladimir Putin gives speech during ceremony annexing four regions of Ukraine

Putin’s nuclear threat to ‘defend Russia’ after four Ukrainian territories annexed as Kyiv applies to join Nato

-

Hurricane Ian heading to South Carolina as death toll rises, with Britain braced for 75mph winds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Latvians mark their ballots at a polling station in Riga

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river

Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

A TV screen in a rail station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news programme reporting the missile launch

North Korea criticised after fourth round of missile testing in a week

A classic sports car sits where it landed after Hurricane Ian

Search for survivors in Florida goes on as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina

United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution sanctioning Russia’s planned annexation of war occupied Ukraine territory

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

Tropical Weather South Carolina

Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina

Burkina Faso Crisis

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup

Karl Lagerfeld

Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

Russia Ukraine

Vladimir Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strike kills 30 people in civilian convoy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London