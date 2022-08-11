34 injured as two rollercoaster trains crash at Legoland in Germany

11 August 2022

34 people were hurt in the crash
34 people were hurt in the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dozens of people have been injured, including two seriously, after two rollercoaster trains crashed into each other at Legoland in Germany.

At least 34 people were hurt when one rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

The injured suffered bruises and abrasions, according to German outlet Bild.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.

