Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death in Manchester.

The teenager was killed in a random attack as he was making his way home from a house party, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Officers rushed to the scene on Wilmslow Road in the Fallowfield area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 26).

They found the Manchester Metropolitan University student suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

Fallowfield has a large student population, with several halls of residence in the area.

A spokesman for Manchester Metropolitan University said: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. We will be contacting them to offer our help and support.

"This will be a terrible shock to our whole community."

Police at work in Manchester in an earlier incident. Picture: Getty

Detective superintendent Neil Jones of Greater Manchester Police said: "This was a terrible crime which has robbed a young man of his life and my thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.

"I understand it will cause distress and concern to many in Fallowfield and across Manchester more widely, including our large student community."

"The investigation is in its early stages, but I can assure you that our officers are working round the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender to ensure they are brought to justice..."

Anyone with any information should contact GMP by calling 101 quoting Log 240 of 26/10/22. Alternatively, you can report information via www.gmp.police.uk