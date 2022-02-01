Partygate: MP Aaron Bell leads calls among Red Wall Tories for PM's resignation

Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Newcastle MP Aaron Bell led calls among Red Wall Tories for Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday with a damning intervention in the House of Commons.

Mr Bell recalled his grandmother's lockdown funeral during a bruising afternoon for Mr Johnson, before asking: "Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?"

He is the latest Red Wall Conservative to turn on the PM amid what has been dubbed the Pork Pie Plot - so-called because one of the ringleaders hoping to oust Mr Johnson is reportedly Leicestershire MP Alicia Kearns, whose constituency includes Melton Mowbray, the town famous for baking the pastry.

READ MORE: Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

READ MORE: Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat

However, following yesterday's partial publication of Sue Gray's report, the PM faced a hostile response from some on his own side with the threat of a vote of no confidence not yet defeated.

Mr Bell was among several Tory backbenchers to raise questions over the conduct of those in Downing Street.

He told the Commons: "It seems a lot of people attended events in May 2020 - the one I recall attending was my grandmother's funeral.

"She was a wonderful woman. As well as a love for her family she served her community as a councillor and she served Dartford Conservative Association loyally for many years.

"I drove for three hours from Staffordshire to Kent, there were only 10 at the funeral, many people who loved her had to watch online.

"I didn't hug my siblings, I didn't hug my parents, I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn't even go to her house for a cup of tea. I drove back three hours from Kent to Staffordshire.

"Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?"

Mr Johnson insisted he did not, and added: "I want to say how deeply I sympathise with him and his family for their loss, and all I can say is again that I'm very, very sorry for misjudgments that may have been made by me or anybody else in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office."

Elsewhere, Adele Warren, a Conservative councillor in Bolton, told The Guardian she now believed Mr Johnson should resign.

She said: "It’s just extremely disappointing and very frustrating. There's no other words for it."

"I’m a Conservative because I have Conservative values," she added. "However, that doesn’t mean that I will blindly endorse acts that I think aren’t honourable, and I don’t think these actions have been honourable."

Boutique owner Alison, another Bolton resident who voted for the Prime Minister, told Channel 4 News: "You hear this and you feel foolish, I feel like I've been a bit of an idiot.

"You're turning round and you're telling us you need to do this, you can't go out, you can't see your friends, you can't mix with more than six people outside in your garden and he's got I don't know how many people outside in his, you just think you're hypocritical and you've lost all credibility."

Mr Johnson apologised on Monday after senior official Ms Gray found "failures of leadership and judgment" as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

She revealed that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police.

This included at least four directly linked to Mr Johnson either because he was reported to have attended, or because they are reported to have taken place in his flat.

Three alleged gatherings not previously reported were also included in the report.

But the police investigation had prevented Ms Gray from delivering any meaningful report as to not impact the inquiry.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons: "Firstly, I want to say sorry - and I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

"It's no use saying this or that was within the rules and it's no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone."

He added: "I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is."