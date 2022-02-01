Partygate: MP Aaron Bell leads calls among Red Wall Tories for PM's resignation

1 February 2022, 09:33 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 09:41

Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday
Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Newcastle MP Aaron Bell led calls among Red Wall Tories for Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday with a damning intervention in the House of Commons.

Mr Bell recalled his grandmother's lockdown funeral during a bruising afternoon for Mr Johnson, before asking: "Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?"

He is the latest Red Wall Conservative to turn on the PM amid what has been dubbed the Pork Pie Plot - so-called because one of the ringleaders hoping to oust Mr Johnson is reportedly Leicestershire MP Alicia Kearns, whose constituency includes Melton Mowbray, the town famous for baking the pastry.

READ MORE: Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

READ MORE: Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat

However, following yesterday's partial publication of Sue Gray's report, the PM faced a hostile response from some on his own side with the threat of a vote of no confidence not yet defeated.

Mr Bell was among several Tory backbenchers to raise questions over the conduct of those in Downing Street.

He told the Commons: "It seems a lot of people attended events in May 2020 - the one I recall attending was my grandmother's funeral.

"She was a wonderful woman. As well as a love for her family she served her community as a councillor and she served Dartford Conservative Association loyally for many years.

"I drove for three hours from Staffordshire to Kent, there were only 10 at the funeral, many people who loved her had to watch online.

"I didn't hug my siblings, I didn't hug my parents, I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn't even go to her house for a cup of tea. I drove back three hours from Kent to Staffordshire.

"Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?"

Mr Johnson insisted he did not, and added: "I want to say how deeply I sympathise with him and his family for their loss, and all I can say is again that I'm very, very sorry for misjudgments that may have been made by me or anybody else in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office."

Elsewhere, Adele Warren, a Conservative councillor in Bolton, told The Guardian she now believed Mr Johnson should resign.

She said: "It’s just extremely disappointing and very frustrating. There's no other words for it."

"I’m a Conservative because I have Conservative values," she added. "However, that doesn’t mean that I will blindly endorse acts that I think aren’t honourable, and I don’t think these actions have been honourable."

Boutique owner Alison, another Bolton resident who voted for the Prime Minister, told Channel 4 News: "You hear this and you feel foolish, I feel like I've been a bit of an idiot.

"You're turning round and you're telling us you need to do this, you can't go out, you can't see your friends, you can't mix with more than six people outside in your garden and he's got I don't know how many people outside in his, you just think you're hypocritical and you've lost all credibility."

Mr Johnson apologised on Monday after senior official Ms Gray found "failures of leadership and judgment" as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

She revealed that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police.

This included at least four directly linked to Mr Johnson either because he was reported to have attended, or because they are reported to have taken place in his flat.

Three alleged gatherings not previously reported were also included in the report.

But the police investigation had prevented Ms Gray from delivering any meaningful report as to not impact the inquiry.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons: "Firstly, I want to say sorry - and I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

"It's no use saying this or that was within the rules and it's no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone."

He added: "I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The police watchdog found evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny among a team of officers at Charing Cross police station

Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

Tory MP James Brokenshire's widow: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Exclusive
Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole says he can get people off Partygate convictions

Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole reveals how people can get off Partygate convictions

Fire crews tackling the blaze last night

Four rescued after fire on eighth floor of flats in east London

Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv

Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine as Russian invasion fears rise

Prince Andrew denies the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew: US judge seeks testimony from duke's former assistant in sex abuse case

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Stephen Waterson was jailed for more than seven years

Killer who crushed Alfie Lamb to death with car seat released from prison

Liz Truss tested positive for Covid

Liz Truss tests positive for Covid hours after appearing in packed Commons with Boris

Boris Johnson has faced criticism from some of his senior Tory MPs.

Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat

Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday

Police investigating rape allegation granted more time to question Mason Greenwood

Tesco has announced it will axe hundreds of jobs by closing its meat counters in over 300 stores.

1,400 jobs at risk as Tesco axes overnight roles in stores

The Met has received hundreds of images in its Partygate investigation

Met Police given more than 300 photos in Partygate investigation

Ian Blackford was kicked out of the Commons.

Ian Blackford thrown out of Commons after refusing to retract claim PM 'misled Parliament'

Sue Gray's "partygate" report has been published

Boris says sorry and insists he can be trusted after damning Partygate report

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Russia Tensions

Russia denies responding to US proposal on Ukraine crisis

Denmark’s Prime Minister ,Mette Frederiksen

Denmark ends most Covid-19 restrictions

Persian Gulf Tensions

US military fired missiles during attack on UAE by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
A person in Thailand prays for good fortune on the eve of the Lunar New Year

In Pictures: Colourful celebrations as people across world mark Lunar New Year
FBI director Christopher Wray

Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before, says FBI chief
A Buddhist monk raises his clenched fist during an anti-military government protest rally

Nationwide strike held as opponents mark year since army seized power in Myanmar
Charities have warned over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Families in Afghanistan resort to selling children to pay for food
Myanmar

Dozens arrested to suppress protests on Myanmar coup anniversary
Lightning Record

US lightning bolt sets new world record of 477 miles

Rust set

Rust death sparks gun safety bill for actors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble
James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

'People have bodily sovereignty': Rachel Johnson declares 'pro-choice' jab stance

'People have bodily sovereignty': Rachel Johnson declares 'pro-choice' jab stance
'Incensed' Camilla Tominey blasts national insurance hike as govt 'wastes' money

'Incensed' Camilla Tominey blasts national insurance hike as govt 'wastes' money
Bloody Sunday eyewitness demands justice for victims of atrocities

Bloody Sunday eyewitness demands justice for victims of atrocities

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police