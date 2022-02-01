Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

1 February 2022, 08:25 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 08:47

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public
Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Deputy Prime Minister has defended Boris Johnson's response to the Sue Gray report, but told LBC this morning that he was satisfied the report had been published "in full" at this stage.

Dominic Raab suggested the public may never see the full report, saying “it is not clear to me there is anything more," but went on to concede that anything further passed to Mr Johnson by Sue Gray would be published in due course.

Mr Raab was asked by Nick Ferrari at breakfast today: “The debate we heard in the house, where does it leave the Prime Minister?”

Mr Raab said: “The Sue Gray report has been published in full. The Prime Minister has expressed his contrition.

Nick interjects: “It’s not in full, a lot of it has been held back, and I understand of the 12 pages, one is the title page, one is blank and three appendices. So there are six pages. Respectfully Deputy Prime Minister, I don’t call that in full. Do you?”

“Yes I do,” Mr Raab said. “It’s the full report that she’s given to him.”

Mr Raab said Sue Gray was unable to include details of certain Partygate allegations passed to police so a truncated version of it was given to the PM yesterday.

“Whatever Sue Gray has given to the Prime Minister, she’s published. If she comes back with anything more, he’ll publish it.

“In relation to the report, he’s published it, but he’s also addressed some of the problems that she’s rightly identified. He’s going to set up an office of the Prime Minister."

Mr Raab also said of the report: "It is not clear to me there is anything more."

Read more: Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat

Read more: Boris says sorry and insists he can be trusted after damning Partygate report

"Anything she gives the Prime Minister, he will publish but ultimately that's a question for Sue Gray.

"It's not clear to me that there's anything more other than any conclusion that she will draw. Anything further that she gives the PM will be published."

Mr Raab eventually went on to say that when a fuller report is passed to the PM at a later date, once the police investigation has concluded, Mr Johnson would publish that fully.

The Prime Minister faced angry backbenchers on Monday as he offered his mea culpa to the Commons after the report was published.

Mr Johnson apologised to MPs after senior official Sue Gray found "failures of leadership and judgment" as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Ms Gray revealed in an "update" that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police.

Criticism came from across the House, including from former prime minister Theresa May who asked whether Mr Johnson either did not "read the rules", understand them, or "didn't think the rules applied to No 10".

But by the time he met with parliamentarians in a rare gathering of the whole party later, a U-turn which promised to publish the eventual report in full and promises to shake up how No 10 and the Cabinet Office are run appeared to have calmed tensions, at least for the time being.

At least four of the parties are directly linked to Mr Johnson, either because he was reported to have attended, or because they are reported to have taken place in his flat.

Three alleged gatherings not previously reported were also included in the report.

But the police investigation had prevented her from delivering any meaningful report as to not impact the inquiry.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons: "Firstly, I want to say sorry - and I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

"It's no use saying this or that was within the rules and it's no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone."

He added: "I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is."

However, he faced a hostile response from some on his own side and the threat of a vote of no confidence has not yet been defeated.

- Former Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell told Mr Johnson he "no longer enjoys my support".

- Tory MP Angela Richardson announced she had quit as a ministerial aide to Michael Gove, sharing her "deep disappointment" at the handling of the partygate row.

- Aaron Bell, part of the 2019 intake of Red Wall MPs, recalled abiding by coronavirus restrictions for his grandmother's May 2020 funeral before asking: "Does the Prime Minister think I'm a fool?"

In the Lords, ex-Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Lord Kerslake said: "Even without the detail the general findings are utterly damning. This goes to the heart of government. Can government be trusted to do the right thing and tell the truth? It's hard to think of anything more important than that."

But Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said the "mood was positive" among Conservatives following an evening meeting on the Parliamentary estate.

He added: "So many people voted personally for Boris Johnson rather than voting for political parties.

"Politicians have to accept that our bosses are the British people, and they voted for that, they put him in office."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenged Simon Clarke over the benefits of Brexit this morning

Brexit let us 'get rid of red tape,' Minister insists despite five-hour Dover lorry queues

Nick Ferrari introduced the challenge on his LBC show

Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay is 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari asks if Sue Gray delay 'tactical' with marriage 'row' analogy

Nick Ferrari paid moving tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

'Heaven is a funnier place' Nick Ferrari pays tribute to comedy legend Barry Cryer

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain

'It's sad Brits aren't proud of Churchill': Israeli ambassador says UK history important

Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister

Exclusive
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'

Exclusive
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

Rachel Reeves spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Shadow Chancellor: Tax North Sea gas firms to help struggling families

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda, has welcomed the return to the office.

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'
Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid
More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

10 hours ago

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

11 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

James Brokenshire's widow Cathy: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track
Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole says he can get people off Partygate convictions

Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole reveals how people can get off Partygate convictions
Fire crews tackling the blaze last night

Four rescued after fire on eighth floor of flats in east London
Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv

Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine as Russian invasion fears rise
Prince Andrew denies the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew: US judge seeks testimony from duke's former assistant in sex abuse case
Stephen Waterson was jailed for more than seven years

Killer who crushed Alfie Lamb to death with car seat released from prison
Liz Truss tested positive for Covid

Liz Truss tests positive for Covid hours after appearing in packed Commons with Boris
Boris Johnson has faced criticism from some of his senior Tory MPs.

Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'