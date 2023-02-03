Actress Kara Tointon's 'woke' story-telling app censors 'inappropriate' fairytales including children's classic Cinderella

3 February 2023, 16:01 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 16:03

The 19th century author Hans Christian Andersen has even faced modernisation, alongside classics like Aladdin.
The 19th century author Hans Christian Andersen has even faced modernisation, alongside classics like Aladdin. Picture: Tell / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Actress Kara Tointon has released a new woke storytelling app that censors 'inappropriate' fairytales, adapting classic fables in an attempt to abolish 'old-fashioned stereotypes'.

Developed during lockdown alongside three friends, the mother-of-two and Strictly Come Dancing winner's app also allows users to re-record the tales using their own voice.

In one of the adapted stories, Cinderella can be seen to scold the prince for his quick proposal, while Sleeping Beauty doesn't feature the traditional kiss that wakes her from her slumber.

A collaboration with Durham University's Professor of Anthropology, Jamie Tehrani, the Tell app grants users access to 80 classic tales, including The Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks, The Emperor's New Clothes, and Cinderella.

The Princess and the Pea, a fable deemed traditionally 'timeless' sees a prince trying to find a royal bride by testing her sensitivity to a pea, has undergone modernisation.
The Princess and the Pea, a fable deemed traditionally 'timeless' sees a prince trying to find a royal bride by testing her sensitivity to a pea, has undergone modernisation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The latest altered classic sees the Brothers Grimm fairytale The Frog Princess renamed The Frog, altered so the Princess ends up as a frog rather than the Prince.

Even acclaimed author Hans Christian Andersen has undergone a scrupulous edit, with The Princess and the Pea - a fable about a prince trying to find a royal bride by testing her sensitivity to a pea below mattresses - facing modernisation.

Read more: Gary Glitter freed from jail after serving half of his 16 year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls

Read more: Family of 'little princess' Alice Stones, 4, mauled to death by dog 'overwhelmed with love', close friend says

The app coincides with the results of a survey by lighting company Twinkly, which reveals more than 40 per cent of Generation Z - those born from 1997 to 2012 - think traditional fables are 'inappropriate'.

While 89 per cent of those surveyed also believed they perpetuated 'old-fashioned stereotypes'.

The 19th century author Hans Christian Andersen has even faced modernisation, alongside classics like Aladdin.
The 19th century author Hans Christian Andersen has even faced modernisation, alongside classics like Aladdin. Picture: Tell
Tell hands out free books every month, alongside adapted tales, and is available to download free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Tell hands out free books every month, alongside adapted tales, and is available to download free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Picture: Tell App

With some fairytales including Beauty & the Beast and Jack & the Beanstalk dating back more than 4,000 years, the app believes modernisation is key.

Tell co-founder Marius Jensen, Kara's ex fiancé, adds: 'My mission is to change the face of storytelling.

"Stories were traditionally passed down from generation to generation, passing on wisdom and entertainment."

However, Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, said: "I remember reading fairytales to my children and being annoyed that the father figures, whether in Snow White or Cinderella, are always deadbeats.

"But I wasn't so arrogant as to rewrite them. I knew these stories contained a deeper wisdom that was passed on from one generation to the next and had withstood the test of time."

Tell hands out free books every month, alongside adapted tales, and is available to download free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

Judge John McKendrick

'I've asked your mum and dad to cut the c***': Judge's poignant letter to boys after parents' custody fight

Peadophile Andrew Hadwin found dead in jail before sentencing

Paedophile who raped, starved and forced children to take hot showers found dead in jail weeks before sentencing

Family of Alice Stones "overwhelmed with love", close friend says

Family of 'little princess' Alice Stones, 4, mauled to death by dog 'overwhelmed with love', close friend says

Plumes of smoke filled the area

Dozens of passengers forced to flee as Southeastern train catches fire

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China says ‘spy balloon’ is for research and accidentally strayed off course

Paco Rabanne's death was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig who manages the label.

World-renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

A Leopard 1 tank

Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

Brazil’s Dani Alves

Judge hears from eight witnesses in Dani Alves sexual assault case

Nicola Bulley went missing last Friday

Missing mother Nicola Bulley 'fell into river' and her disappearance is 'tragic' but 'not suspicious', police say

Kell Brook apologises after video surfaces of him snorting white powder

Kell Brook apologises and says he's 'seeking help' after video surfaces of him snorting white powder

Police restrained the dog after it bit a child

Moment police struggle to restrain rampant dog after child gets mauled on London street, in latest canine attack

Sunset over the Yemeni city of Taiz

Children ‘badly hurt by landmine which exploded as one played with it’

A man who punched and killed a banking executive as he left The Ivy Club in London's West End has been cleared of murder but faces jail

Man killed wealthy banking boss after lethal punch when he wrongly accused him of stealing phone

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with a Ukrainian flag and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Thursday February 2 2023

EU officials hold Kyiv talks in show of support for Ukraine

Brick sculpture dedicated to legendary potter cleared away

Bungling workers clear away legendary potter's sculpture by mistake as they widen road

Latest News

See more Latest News

The late Queen Elizabeth had been spending Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham at the time of the incident.

'I’m here to kill the Queen': Crossbow wielding man admits treason over threat to kill late monarch at Windsor Castle
Gary Glitter has been freed after serving half his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Gary Glitter freed from jail after serving half of his 16 year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls
Paul Ansell said it is like Nicola disappeared into thin air

'Like she vanished into thin air': Nicola Bulley's heartbroken partner says he's staying strong for their daughters
The date and time of Michalski's death was recorded in a calendar recovered by police inside Ms Bratcher's home.

Chicago woman accused of storing mother's body in garage freezer for two years after marking death in calendar
Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February

Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February - with a further 35 up for sale. Is your local on the list?
Earl Shilton Council in Leicestershire was found to have discriminated against Ms Miller

Gender-neutral toilet deemed 'favourable' to men as judge rules council discriminated against female clerk
Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'You don't do that if you want to go missing': Nicola Bulley texted friend to set up playdate minutes before vanishing
A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China ‘looking into report of spy balloon over United States’

Eva Bratcher, who is accused of keeping her mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

Chicago woman, 69, ‘kept mother’s body in freezer for nearly two years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit