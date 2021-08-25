Afghanistan: UK evacuation flights from Kabul to end in 'next 24 to 36 hours'

25 August 2021, 07:20 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 07:34

UK evacuation flights from Kabul airport could end as soon as Thursday
UK evacuation flights from Kabul airport could end as soon as Thursday. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

UK evacuation flights from Kabul are expected to end in the next "24 to 36 hours", according to reports.

The final Royal Air Force (RAF) flights out of Afghanistan could take place as soon as Thursday despite the deadline for Western forces pulling out of the country being 31 August, the Guardian has reported.

Citing defence sources, the newspaper said the decision would potentially lead to the abandonment of thousands of Afghans.

It comes after US President Joe Biden rejected the demands of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders, who want to extend the cut-off date past the end of the month.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday, Mr Biden said he is "determined" to evacuate American soldiers by next Tuesday but that it will depend on "cooperation" from the Taliban.

Read more: US faces 'acute and growing risk' of Taliban attack, Joe Biden says

Read more: PM: Taliban must ensure safety of people who want to leave after deadline

He explained that he is preparing "contingency plans to adjust the timetable" if the need arose but "the sooner we can finish the better".

After the meeting, the Guardian reported that British defence sources had told the paper US troops allegedly need between two and three days to wrap up operations at Kabul airport, whereas UK forces want to be at least 24 hours ahead of that.

The US President told G7 leaders on Tuesday: "We are currently on a pace to finish [the US evacuation] before 31 August.

"The sooner we can finish the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops but the completion by 31 August depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who we are transporting out, and no disruption to our operations.

Read more: Afghans barred from going to Kabul airport and some told to go home

Read more: Airbnb to provide free housing around world for 20,000 Afghan refugees

"In addition, I have asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary."

Mr Johnson and other G7 leaders were expected to press the US leader to keep his forces on the ground past next Tuesday but their efforts failed.

However, the prime minister did say the group has agreed on a "roadmap" and have plans for how they will engage with the Taliban.

They are insisting the militant group guarantee safe passage beyond 31 August for those who want to leave the country.

In a joint statement released by Downing Street, the G7 said they "expressed grave concern" about the situation in Afghanistan.

Read more: Person on no-fly list flown to UK during Kabul evacuation, Govt confirms

Read more: Taliban declares 'amnesty', says it'll 'respect women's rights' in Afghanistan

They called for "calm and restraint" to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan and international citizens, and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis.

"Afghanistan must never again become a safe haven for terrorism, nor a source of terrorist attacks on others," they added.

The Taliban, which swept to power last week in the wake of America's major withdrawal of troops, has suggested that foreign forces remaining past the deadline would cross a "red line" that will "provoke a reaction".

They warned on Tuesday that evacuations "will not be allowed" after 31 August.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the Afghans should "return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives".

Mr Mujahid said crowding at the airport was dangerous and "people could lose their lives".

He also urged the US not to "encourage" highly skilled people to leave Afghanistan.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines
Ben Wallace has confirmed that Pen Farthing will be able to leave Afghanistan in coming days.

Defence Secretary offers hope on Kabul airlift for ex-Royal Marine's animals and staff
Capitol riots

US capitol riots report shows police mishandled emergency system
The number of young adults to take up smoking during lockdown has risen

Number of young adults smoking rose by a quarter in first lockdown
Streets of Japan

Japan to expand virus emergency areas as cases rise

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris: US to provide Vietnam with one million Covid vaccine doses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London