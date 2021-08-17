Breaking News

Taliban declares 'amnesty' and says it will 'respect women's rights' in Afghanistan

17 August 2021, 16:19 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 16:42

By Sophie Barnett

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told a press conference in Kabul that "after 20 years of struggle, once again we have emancipated our country".

Speaking to the media in Afghanistan's capital, the group's spokesman said: "This is a proud moment for the whole nation."

He said nobody should be "worried about our norms and principles", and that the rights of women would be respected within the "frameworks of Sharia" law.

He said: "Our women are Muslim, they will also be happy to be living within our framework of Sharia."

He told the briefing that women can work, go to school, and can work in schools and in hospitals.

He said Afghans have "given great sacrifices for the establishment of an Islamic government" and they have the right to implement Shariah.

Different countries "have their own laws" and "Afghans have the rights to live under their own laws", he added.

"We want the world to trust us so we can work for the betterment of Afghan people."

Pressed on what assurances can be given on the rights of women, he said: "I have already mentioned that women will be allowed to work according to the principles of Islam."

The Taliban also says it is assuring the safety of all those who have worked with the US and other forces.

"Freedom and independence-seeking is a legitimate right of every nation," the spokesman added.

He said: "The Islamic Emirate - after the freedom of this nation - is not going to revenge anybody, we do not have any grudges against anybody.

"We know that we have been undergoing very challenging periods and crises, a lot of mistakes were made that were in the advantage of the occupiers.

"We want to make sure that Afghanistan is not the field of conflict, the battlefield of conflict, any more."

He added: "We have pardoned anyone, all those who have fought against us. We don't want to repeat any conflict, any war, again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict.

"Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully.

"We don't want any internal enemies and any external enemies."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

