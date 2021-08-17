Foreign Secretary praises ‘heroism’ of British ambassador in Afghanistan

17 August 2021, 09:11

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has praised the "heroism" of the British ambassador in Afghanistan.

It comes after Sir Laurie Bristow made the decision to stay in Kabul and assist with the processing of visas for those trying to leave the country.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Dominic Raab said: "We have constantly shifted our teams, but ultimately, we have a duty of care to make sure our people on the ground are safe as well.

"What I would point to is the, frankly, heroism of Laurie Bristow, our ambassador, who has stayed in the most difficult, demanding of conditions to lead the effort."

He added: "What we want to make sure is not just the safety of our teams but that we have the right people there to deal with the processing of those different types of claim.

"One is nationality, the other one is 'have you served the UK?' and the checks that need to go in to make sure that the right eligible people are coming in and those that might potentially pose a threat to the UK are not."

Read more: Raab: 'Blood, sweat and tears spent in Afghanistan not for nothing'

Read more: 150 Brits and 289 Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan - Foreign Secretary

Nick went on to agree with Mr Raab's statement, saying the ambassador was demonstrating "an act of extraordinary bravery".

Mr Raab recognised that the Ministry of Defence were doing a "Herculean job", as were the Home Office and border staff.

"Frankly, I take my hat off to the extraordinary bravery of the Foreign Office team through the most gruelling and demanding conditions," Mr Raab said.

"They've been there a long time - have served their country - and indeed the Afghans who have served us."

Read more: Charities urge Government to do more to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

A spokesman for the Prime Minister originally confirmed that Mr Bristow was helping a small team of diplomats still in the country.

The spokesman said: "There are people on the ground who can consider visa applications and there are some rules as regards to those who have family members who can be considered, I think, on a case-by-case basis but we have already removed a large number of Afghan nationals under the ARAP (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme and we'll continue to do so."

Mr Bristow was working from the airport in Kabul alongside Home Office staff, diplomatic workers, and the armed services.

Amid attempts to get people out of the country, there has been particular concern for Afghans who worked with British forces during their time in Afghanistan such as interpreters.

There have been worries that they will be among the first targeted by insurgents.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malaysia Politics

Malaysia’s king tries to resolve political deadlock amid coronavirus crisis
People affected by Saturday’s earthquake walk under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti

Tropical storm drenches earthquake-stricken Haiti

Several houses are damaged by a storm in the German village of Berumerfehn

Two people missing after floods sweep them off bridge in Germany
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand to enter lockdown after single coronavirus case found
A paramedic has claimed that his ambulance was delayed by a Low Traffic Neighbourhood, resulting in a patient fatality

Paramedic tells LBC he lost a patient 'after being delayed by an LTN'
Maki Kaji

‘Godfather of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji dies aged 69

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary said in hindsight he would not go on holiday

Raab admits 'in hindsight' he would not have taken holiday amid Afghan crisis
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Blood, sweat and tears spent in Afghanistan not for nothing'
Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'

Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London