Cut red tape to put an end to travel hell for Brits, airline bosses insist

Aviation bosses have called for travel red tape to be cut to clear the backlog. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Aviation bosses have urged ministers to cut red tape to put a stop to travel chaos taking over airports across the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They are said to be in crisis talks over accessing tax records that would help them to recruit more staff quickly.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers have faced travel misery during their half-term getaways, with long queues snaking through airports due to crippling staff shortages.

Industry figures said they want ministers to tweak employment rules so people can be validated for jobs using records held by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), according to the Times.

A source told the paper the request was "trying to address the fact that most people have had a number of small jobs with short-term contracts over the pandemic".

They added: "We often need a five-year job history and if we are having to check with 15 or 20 employers... always one or two don't come back to you."

Read more: Ministers slam airlines for 'completely unacceptable' cuts amid half-term hell at airports

Read more: Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

It comes as TUI announced it was cancelling six daily flights throughout June, causing more holiday misery for around 34,000 Brits.

Other airlines are also continuing to axe flights, and passengers are being forced to wait for hours at airports such as Manchester, Heathrow, Gatwick and Bristol.

Chaos reached a new level on Tuesday after police were drafted in to explain to customers that their flight had been cancelled.

Officers at Manchester Airport were left having to explain to disappointed holidaymakers that they would no longer be going away, and that they will get a refund and compensation.

One cop was filmed telling travellers he would be frustrated in their position too, and admitting he was unaware exactly why their holiday plans had been ruined.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed he would be meeting with industry leaders to find out "what's gone wrong", after the government provided £8 billion to the aviation industry in funding during the pandemic.

The Prospect union, which represents thousands of staff across air traffic control, in airports and in aviation engineering, said things could still get worse before they get better.

Garry Graham, its deputy general secretary, said: "Unions warned the government and aviation employers repeatedly that slashing staff through the crisis would lead to problems with the ramp-up post-pandemic.

"The government point to the furlough scheme but ignore that it ended well before the majority of international restrictions on travel came to an end.

"Now we see staff shortages across the industry, with huge reliance on overtime to get by day-to-day.

"In many areas, like air traffic control, overtime is only a temporary sticking plaster. So, things could get worse this summer before they get better."

Director of Cornwall Airport Newquay Tim Jeans also told LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Monday that he believed the disruption would continue into the summer.

"I can't pretend that it's going to be a bed of roses this summer," he said.

"We're going to have to do our level best to make sure the resources we've got are used effectively and appropriately to minimise delays for people - but I can't disguise the fact that it's going to be a difficult summer."