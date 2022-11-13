WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision with fears six people killed

13 November 2022, 09:04 | Updated: 13 November 2022, 09:05

Onlookers captured a huge fireball after the crash in Dallas (actual B-17 not pictured)
Onlookers captured a huge fireball after the crash in Dallas (actual B-17 not pictured). Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A horrifying mid-air crash between two historic aeroplanes in a war memorial airshow could have left up to six people dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two deaths have been confirmed after a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 King Cobra collided over Dallas Executive Airport during the Second World War-themed Veterans Day exhibit.

Horrified onlookers caught the moment the small P-63 smashes into the much larger bomber, severing its tail and sending the aircraft crashing down to earth.

A huge fireball erupts as it lands on video recorded from eyewitnesses.

The incident happened shortly before midday on Saturday. It is not clear how many people were aboard the aircraft but media reports have suggested as many as six people may have died.

Announcers at Dallas tried to keep up to 6,000 onlookers calm and told them to stay where they were. There did not appear to be any injuries on the ground.

Read more: Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Eyewitness Chris Kratovil told the BBC he had "never seen a crowd grow more quiet or more still in just a blink of an eye".

"It went from being a fairly excited, energetic crowd... to complete silence and stillness, and a lot of people, including myself, turned their children towards them and away from the airfield because there was burning wreckage in the middle of the airfield."

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted: "The videos are heart-breaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today."

The Commemorative Air Force said: "This afternoon, two aircraft were involved in a mid-air collision at Dallas Executive Airport. The aircraft were a B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra, both out of Houston.

"Currently, we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident.

"The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities and the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident."

A B-17 usually has a crew of five while the P-63 is a single pilot aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration is opening an investigation into the crash.

