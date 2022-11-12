Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

The Royals have led the nation's tributes to the war dead. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Britain is set to mourn the war dead in a nationwide two-minutes' silence on Remembrance Sunday

King Charles, the Queen's Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales were among those in attendance at tonight's event.

The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance is the most high-profile Armistice Day event ahead of the Cenotaph wreath-laying ceremony to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were also pictured arriving at the Royal Albert Hall.

Other attendees included Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, Princess Anne, and the Duke of Kent.

The performance began at 7pm. It was televised on BBC One from 9pm.

Artists included tenor Andrea Bocelli, actress Hannah Waddingham and theatre star Marisha Wallace.

Actor Luke Evans opened the show with a stirring performance of I Vow to Thee My Country.

The festival will also include a musical tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Opening the transmission, host Huw Edward said: "We gather at the Royal Albert Hall to recognise the service and the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces, past and present."

A two-minutes' silence will be held to mark Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Getty

An Armistice Day silhouette is displayed by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Picture: Pete Seaward

King Charles is pictured arriving at the Royal Albert Hall this evening. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy attend the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend tonight's Remembrance event. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at the event. Picture: Getty

The British Legion said: 'As the nation continues to emerge from a long period of great difficulty, we will reinforce our admiration of the unfailing sense of service displayed by the Armed Forces and commemorate those who gave their service, even at the cost of their lives.'

Alastair Graham, King Charles' former equerry, said: 'He understands the history and the multitude of connections between the sovereign, the Royal Family and the Armed Forces far better, I think, than any member of his staff.

'I think it's an intrinsic part of his role as King and he understands that there is an indelible link to the Armed Forces.'

The Princess and Prince of Wales, King Charles and the Queen Consort make up the front row of the royal box. Picture: Getty