Alastair Campbell praises start of new government and notes Keir Starmer already looking 'more confident'

Alastair Campbell has praised the start of the new government - and it's leader. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Alastair Campbell has noted that Keir Starmer is looking "more confident" in his new role as Prime Minister.

Speaking with LBC's Iain Dale, the former Labour communications chief has praised the beginning of the new government adding that the new administration has "started well".

He thinks the new government "haven't put a foot wrong".

Labour secured a landslide victory in the General Election last week following 14 years of a Conservative government.

Mr Campbell also noted that Sir Keir is "not a creature of Opposition" and that he suits his new role in Number 10.

"I don't think it sounds weird to call Keir Starmer the Prime Minister.

"I think it was weird with Johnson and Truss and Sunak to some extent".

He also stated there has been a "real change in the tone of government"since Starmer took over.

Keir Starmer talks to journalists en route to the Nato summit. Picture: Getty

Mr Campbell noted Sir Keir's improved performance since assuming the role as PM, most notably at the Nato summit in Washington DC.

He also commended his efforts to reach out to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and his immediate communication with the Standards and Ethics Commissioner.

"He just sounds more confident", adding the Starmer is a "creature of government".

"No doubt they’ve started well but in the end it's all about whether or not they make the country better.

He added" "And thats going to take time".

Mr Campbell also praised other members of the new Cabinet including Wes Streeting and Rachel Reeves.

He added the upcoming King's Speech will be a key indicator of the new government's "priorities".

The 'inspiring' feeling of talking to children about politics