Aldgate fire: Huge blaze breaks out at high rise flat as 100 firefighters race to scene

More than 100 firefighters are at the scene. Picture: Twitter/LBC

By Will Taylor

A large fire has broken out at a building in East London, triggering a response from more than 100 firefighters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fifteen fire engines were sent to the scene near Aldgate East tube station with eyewitnesses saying the blaze – on the 17th floor of a high rise building - was causing glass panels to fall off.

Footage shows the fire raging from the building, in Whitechapel High Street, and the London Fire Brigade was seen using the tallest ladder in Europe, at 64 metres.

"Huge fire in #aldgate huge glass panels falling 100s of metres to the ground, awful scenes," tweeted a user called Jamie.

Read more: Ukraine fightback: City and airport retaken with 'heavy losses' for Putin's forces

Fire in Whitechapel seems to be spreading pic.twitter.com/ouchogVGgQ — Gordon Hon (@422error) March 7, 2022

Another Twitter user, named Hillary, said the fire was "massive" as she shared a video of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the fire service said.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that 20 fire engines and more than 125 firefighters were working hard to tackle the fire.

He said the blaze broke out at a block of flats and offices on Whitechapel High Street and urged people to avoid the area.

Massive fire on Whitechapel High Street :(

Fire engines and ambulances arriving on mass. #London @EveningStandard @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/1jAXUAmFlq — Hillary Brown (@hils234) March 7, 2022

20 fire engines and more than 125 firefighters are working hard to tackle a fire at a block of flats and offices on Whitechapel High Street.



I'm in close contact with the Fire Commissioner - please avoid the area and follow @LondonFire for updates. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 7, 2022

The fire service's control room has taken more than 50 calls regarding the blaze.

Huge fire in #aldgate huge glass panels falling 100s of metres to the ground, awful scenes @BBCNews @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/8FqEoHATN0 — Jamie (@JamieLFC_1892) March 7, 2022

This article is being updated