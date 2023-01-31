Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust shooting

31 January 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 21:19

Baldwin has said he will stay on as Rust's main actor despite the charges
Baldwin has said he will stay on as Rust's main actor despite the charges. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed after Baldwin fired a loaded prop gun, an incident that also wounded the film's director Joel Souza.

Her family previously welcomed the charges by saying the Hollywood actor had showed "disregard for human life".

Baldwin's lawyer previously said the actor would fight the "unjust" charges against him.

Hannah Reed Gutierrez, the film’s armorer, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Both face two counts of the charge and Baldwin pledged to fight the charges and win.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin. Picture: Getty

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins's tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," his lawyer said.

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Read More: 'We'll fight and win': Alec Baldwin lawyer says actor will fight involuntary manslaughter charge over Rust shooting

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said previously: "If any one of these three people, Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls, had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple.

"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set."In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

The assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

After the criminal charges were announced earlier this month, Baldwin expressed his intention to remain as the main actor in Rust.

