Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Cricketer Alex Hales has "categorically" denied there is any "racial connotation" behind naming his dog Kevin.

Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racism have rocked the cricket world, told MPs that the name Kevin was used as a way of referring to people of colour by some players.

He claimed that Hales had given the name to his dog because it was black.

Former England batsman Hales said in a statement: "Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog.

"I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold.

"Neither I nor my representatives will be making any further comment on the matter."

Rafiq told the House of Commons culture and sport committee that the use of "Kevin" to refer to people of colour was an "open secret in the England dressing room".

Last year, Rafiq made allegations he was the victim of racial harassment during his time at Yorkshire, across two stints between 2008 and 2018.

The club started an investigation but was criticised for how long it took to complete a report, and then failing to publish it.

The summary of the investigation said there was "no question" Mr Rafiq suffered racial harassment and bullying during his time with the club.

But it also said there was insufficient evidence that Yorkshire was institutionally racist.

No disciplinary action was started against any people over the allegations, and in November, ESPNCricinfo reported that the investigation found repeated use of the word "P***" by a teammate, aimed at Mr Rafiq, was "friendly banter".

Mr Rafiq's claims have engulfed the sport, and he has claimed "hundreds and thousands" of cricketers could join him in making racism allegations.