'Alien-like' fireball stuns onlookers as SpaceX rocket burns up in night sky

26 March 2021, 20:04

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Stunned onlookers in the US said they briefly thought "aliens were finally here" after a SpaceX rocket burned up in the atmosphere over Seattle.

The Falcon 9 spacecraft mesmerised eyewitnesses in the north-western US city as it fell through the night sky in a fireball shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

One observer of the falling inferno said he thought it was a plane at first, before noticing the rocket's "sparkles".

Front desk supervisor Eberton Paul caught the incredible moment the spacecraft passed by Seattle's famous Space Needle tower on video.

"One millisecond I wished aliens were finally here," the 36-year-old said.

The SpaceX rocket's fireball lit up the Seattle night sky on Thursday
The SpaceX rocket's fireball lit up the Seattle night sky on Thursday. Picture: PA

"I was on my PC, and I often stare at the Space Needle, when suddenly I saw this bright light coming towards it.

"I first thought it was a plane, but then I saw the sparkles and I was sure it was debris re-entering."

The second stage rocket was being used to deliver Starlink satellites.

On Wednesday, SpaceX said its first stage rocket had returned to Earth as planned, landing on a barge off the coast of Florida.

No damage, impacts or injuries were reported on the ground due to the falling debris.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sit-down protest in Bristol this evening

Ring of steel around Bristol police station in latest 'Kill the Bill' protest
Ratcliffe on Soar power station near Nottingham (David Jones/PA)

Joe Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate talks
The stump of a rare, 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree which was cut down and stolen from the UW Arboretum in Madison, Wisconsin (Steve Apps/AP)

Fraternity members stole rare tree from US university arboretum, police say
David Cameron has been cleared of breaking lobbying rules following an investigation

David Cameron cleared of breaking lobbying rules by watchdog

People wearing face masks walk along a near-deserted Oxford Street in London

Shops can stay open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown
The report on France’s role in 1994’s Rwandan genocide is given by Historian and Commission chief, Vincent Duclert to French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Commission clears France of complicity in Rwanda genocide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling
'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London