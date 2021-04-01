All visitors must sign in and share data when pubs and restaurants reopen

Every customer or visitor aged 16 and over will need to check into venues. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

All visitors will need to sign in on entry via the NHS app or provide their contact details when pubs, cafes and restaurants reopen outdoors in England on 12 April.

This applies to all people, and not just one member of the group like it has previously been.

The government has said the opening up of the economy is reliant on NHS Test and Trace being used to minimise transmission of the coronavirus.

Therefore, every customer or visitor aged 16 and over will need to check in to venues or provide their contact details.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants must keep this data for 21 days and provide it to NHS Test and Trace, if it is requested.

They will also have to “take reasonable steps to refuse entry to those who refuse to check in or provide contact details”.

UK Hospitality said it would burden struggling pubs and staff and risk customers deciding not to go out.

In a joint statement, UK Hospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association and the British Institute of Innkeeping said the rules would add "more confusion and inconvenience for customers and staff".

"Government has promised the country that we will be reopening but we are now being told that this will be with our hands tied behind our backs," the groups said in a joint statement.

"Pubs will already be trading at a loss when they reopen with all the existing restrictions and Covid-secure measures in place. Adding further disproportionate and discriminatory measures threatens the very survival of thousands of businesses."

Boris Johnson has suggested individual pubs could decide for themselves if they only allow vaccinated people in for a drink.

With millions of would-be customers poised to return to their locals in the coming weeks, the government has yet to choose whether Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for entry.

This could leave swathes of people unable to pop in for a drink after months away from the bar, and the idea has invited backlash from some.