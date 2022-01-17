Amazon scraps ban on Visa credit cards at last minute

17 January 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 12:04

Amazon was set to ban the use of Visa credit cards in the UK
Amazon was set to ban the use of Visa credit cards in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Amazon has reversed a decision to ban customers from using UK Visa credit cards on its website.

The online retailer had been expecting to introduce the changes from Wednesday.

However, they have been delayed at the last minute, with the online retailer saying it is "working closely with Visa on a potential solution".

An Amazon spokesperson said: "The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19.

"We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk."

A Visa spokesperson added: "Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement."

Amazon had emailed customers in November to say it would stop accepting payments made using Visa credit cards issued in the UK "starting January 19 2022".

The online retailer said it would no longer accept the cards due to "the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions".

Visa had said at the time it was "very disappointed" with the decision.

