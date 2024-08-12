Teenage girl denies attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

The attack took place at the Amman Valley school. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

A teenage girl has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in Wales.

The girl, 14, faces the charges after a stabbing attack on April 24 sent the Amman Valley School in the small south-west Wales town of Ammanford into lockdown.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, as well as a pupil, were hurt in the incident. They have since been released from hospital.

The defendant, who for legal reasons cannot be named, faces seven charges in total: three counts of attempted murder; three of wounding with intent; and one of possession of a bladed article.

She appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday to give her name and enter her pleas.

Fiona Elias. Picture: Social media

She denied the attempted murder charges but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of wounding with intent.

The judge said she would face trial for the attempted murder charge in September. The court heard the attack was captured on CCTV.

Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social media

The teenage defendant, wearing a white shirt, black tie and waistcoat, stared at the ground as the judge spoke.

The trial was scheduled for September 30, with a pre-trial review on September 17.

Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school after the attack. Picture: Alamy

The defendant will be remanded in youth detention until then.

Helen Randall appeared on behalf of the prosecution and Caroline Rees KC appeared on behalf of the defence.