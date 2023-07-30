Man wrongly jailed for 17 years to leave UK and rebuild life in the Netherlands after finally being freed

Malkinson plans to move to the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man who was jailed for 17 years for a rape he did not commit has announced he will leave the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Malkinson plans to move to the Netherlands and travelled to Amsterdam this weekend.

The 57-year-old has been released from prison after DNA evidence linked another man to the crime.

"It's been a long time coming but this is the first day of the rest of my life," he told The Mirror.

"I was born here but I don't identify with it and it doesn't feel like home after what I've been through.

Read more: Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape fears he must pay for prison bed and board from his compensation

"I feel more Dutch than English and I'd like the Foreign Office to negotiate a Dutch passport. I don't think it's a big ask on humanitarian grounds."

Malkinson, who is from Grimsby, had been living and working in the Netherlands before travelling back to the UK in 2003, when he was arrested over the rape in Salford.

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Andrew Malkinson after his rape conviction was quashed after 20-year fight

He was wrongly convicted and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of seven years.

After those seven years passed he spent another decade behind bars because he refused to give in and admit to a crime he had not committed.

"If I hadn't have been arrested, I'd have been [in the Netherlands] 23 years now and be eligible for a passport.

"They took everything – love, relationships, joy. I hope going to Holland will help the healing. I'll be back with friends."

Read more: 'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Andrew can only stay in the Netherlands for up to 90 days due to post-Brexit rules.

He also plans to visit his sisters and their children in Australia.

He has missed out on his own son growing up and fears he may not live to see 70 because he has type 1 diabetes.

Malkinson also fears his compensation could be slashed to pay for his imprisonment costs.

Compensation payouts for miscarriages of justice are assessed on a case-by-case basis by an independent assessor.

They will consider a range of factors - including the particular circumstances of any individual case.

It is hoped that will mean Malkinson's fears will not come to pass.