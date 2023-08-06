Man who spent 17 years in jail for crime he didn’t commit won’t have to repay costs as controversial rule scrapped

6 August 2023, 07:22

Andrew Malkinson will not have to pay out of his compensation.
Andrew Malkinson will not have to pay out of his compensation. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A divisive rule that deducts funds from compensation paid to those who have been wrongly imprisoned has been scrapped.

The UK’s justice secretary Alex Chalk KC scrapped the rule on Sunday with immediate effect, following the case of Andrew Malkinson, as he labelled the rule “abhorrent”.

Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003 and was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years.

Mr Malkinson stayed in prison for another 10 years as he maintained his innocence, insisting he would "not falsely confess to abhorrent crimes which he did not commit", his barrister Edward Henry KC said.

His conviction was overturned last month after another man was linked to the crime by DNA.

But despite his painful road to freedom, in another blow to his case he found out upon his release he may have still had to make a payment to the prison service for his bed and board out of his compensation.

People who are wrongly imprisoned for more than 10 years can receive up to £1m under a government compensation scheme.

However, a 2007 House of Lords ruling asserted that this figure could be reduced to take into account any “savings” an individual made on essentials such as housing and food while imprisoned.

Mr Malkinson said he was “sickened” by the rule in the wake of his release.

“Somehow the prison service has lobbied the Government in the early 2000s," he said.

"The result is that even if you fight tooth and nail and gain compensation you then have to pay the prison service a large chunk of that for so-called 'board and lodgings', which is so abhorrent to me. I am sickened by it.”

Read more: Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape fears he must pay for prison bed and board from his compensation

Read more: Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit blasts 'meaningless' police apology

Man wrongly jailed for 17 years to leave UK and rebuild life in the Netherlands after finally being freed

Andrew Malkinson spent 17 years falsely imprisoned.
Andrew Malkinson spent 17 years falsely imprisoned. Picture: Alamy

Compensation payouts for miscarriages of justice are assessed on a case-by-case basis by an independent assessor and will consider a range of factors - including the particular circumstances of any individual case.

But now the controversial rule has been scrapped after Mr Malkinson made calls for the living costs rule to be removed in the aftermath of his release.

The Justice Secretary confirmed the move, as he said it was a “common sense change which will ensure victims do not face paying twice for crimes they did not commit”.

“Fairness is a core pillar of our justice system and it is not right that victims of devastating miscarriages of justice can have deductions made for saved living expenses,” he added.

Following the news, Mr Malkinson has welcomed the change - although he still faces a two year wait before he receives compensation payment.

Mr Malkinson's lawyer Emily Bolton said his maximum payment would work out at around £58,824 a year.

“The state robbed Andy of the best years of his life," she said.

"Changing this one rule is not an adequate response. We need a complete overhaul of the appeals system, which took two decades to acknowledge this obvious miscarriage of justice.”

Andrew Malkinson tells Tom how he spent his time inside

While Mr Malkinson added: “It sounds, perhaps, to the average layperson like a lot of money. But that represents nearly two decades of living hell and lost opportunities, and lost love, and everything else that makes life precious."

“It's a step in the right direction. But there's much more that needs changing too,” he added.

However, the government will not reimburse previous people who were wrongly convicted and had the amounts deducted from their compensation.

Mr Malkinson is still calling for change in the prison system, as he wants to see more protections handed out to wrongly imprisoned people, as well as “consequences” for those responsible for the wrongful conviction.

He also said he wants to see the compensation system sped up, as he expects to wait two years before receiving compensation, struggling in the meantime.

The chair of the Commons Justice Committee, Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill, told the BBC he was “glad” the change had been made.

He continued: "There is a bigger piece of work that needs to be done about reforming compensation, both for victims of crime and for victims of miscarriages of justice, because the process is long-winded."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

Flooded road

Death toll rises as rain continues to pelt flooded north-east China

Hiroshima anniversary marked

Hiroshima officials condemn nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Kim Jong Un tries a weapon during a visit to a munitions factory in North Korea

North Korean leader tours weapons factories and vows to boost war readiness

Russia Ukraine

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian sea attacks

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system 'need to be jailed'

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system are 'criminals and conmen' who 'need to be jailed'

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Paedophile musician Ian Watkins in critical condition after being held hostage and 'brutally' stabbed by prison inmates

The Pope in Portugal

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for Pope’s vigil in Lisbon

Scene of a shooting

Israeli security guard dies in Tel Aviv shooting

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

Captain Tom's family handed appeal date after council call for demolition of £1.2m spa complex built in veteran's name

A body is removed

Death toll rises after landslide in Georgia mountain resort

A smoke bomb goes off

Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.

Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

Election 2024 Trump

Prosecutors ask for protective order after Trump post appears to promise revenge

'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'begged' him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

'I didn't want to live without her': David Hunter recalls stint in Cypriot psychiatric hospital after death of terminally-ill wife
Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

In this image from video, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

David Daniels

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Anne Nelson-Koche faces up to 600 years behind bars.

Teacher, 74, faces 600 years in jail for repeated sexual abuse of teenage boy, 14, in basement of private school
Adrienne Vaughan

Boat skipper faces manslaughter probe over crash that killed Bloomsbury US chief

Treat Williams

Driver ‘considers Treat Williams a friend’ and says crash charges not warranted

Mick Lynch

Mick Lynch: Starmer must show voters what his values are ahead of election

Sue Arnold has admitted her devastation since her son's sentencing.

Ex-police chief believes ‘drug lord’ son didn’t ‘grass’ in £120m smuggling plot after upbringing at £45k school
Floodwaters course through fields and roads in Kaiyuan Town of Shulan in north-eastern China’s Jilin province

Thousands of people evacuated as north-east China hit by more floods

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after court conviction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday
Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit