Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest in Romania and bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg

Andrew Tate has broken his silence after being arrested. Picture: Romanian Police

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Tate’s Twitter account has posted after the social media personality was arrested over rape and human trafficking allegations.

It said: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

His luxury mansion in Romania was raided by police in Bucharest, where he was detained along with his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects over allegations of forming an organised crime group, international human trafficking and rape.

They were led out of the home in handcuffs by balaclava-clad police, with Tate walking out with his hood up as he was put into a police car.

The group is said to be under investigation over the alleged kidnap of two young women at their villa in Voluntari, to the north east of the capital.

Six alleged victims say they have been sexually exploited by the group, police say.

The raid came after a bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg, who he boasted to about his cars.

When she replied to mock him for “small d*** energy”, he sent a video back showing him eating pizza.

Reports suggest the pizza box may have allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, leading to the raid.

He had previously posted that he was in the country in December, however.

"This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Ms Thunberg said after his arrest.

His home had previously been raided in April.

The Matrix sent their agents. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 30, 2022

Tate, a former kickboxer, has been hugely controversial for his misogynistic comments about women.

He developed a sizeable social media presence off the back of fans that are thought to be made up of British and American males.

He has referred to women as “property” and said they should bear some of the blame if they are sexually assaulted.

Clips continue to circulate on social media despite him being banned from YouTube, TikTok and Meta platforms.

He was reinstated on Twitter after “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk took over.

A spokesperson for Tate and his brother said: "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."