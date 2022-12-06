Apple launches self service repair in the UK, allowing customers to do DIY fixes on phones for the first time

Stock image of a phone being repaired. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Apple is to let customers to carry out DIY phone repairs for the first time.

The tech giant will allow phone owners in the UK and seven other European countries purchase Apple tools and spare parts to help fix their handsets with.

The company's four-step guide encourages customers to read its repair manual then either purchase or rent the "professional-grade tools" from the online store.

Over 200 parts will be available.

First launched in the US earlier this year, the scheme offers instructions for repairs, tools, and replacement parts for the iPhone 12 and 13 range, as well as its more recent Mac laptops that contain the firm's own chips.

The company says the parts on offer are the same, at the same price, as those already available to its authorised repair providers.

Customers are also able to send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, with credit off their parts purchase provided in many cases.

Over 200 parts will be available to fix Apple handsets with. Picture: Alamy

Apple COO Jeff Williams, said: "We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair.

"But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair."

The scheme is also being expanded to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden.