Gleeful Argentinians chant 'f*** the English' in Falklands War chant after World Cup semi-final victory

The team sang the song after the World Cup victory over Croatia. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Argentinian players chanted rude songs about the English and the Falklands War straight after their victory over Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Topless players whirled their shirts over their heads while singing a song that included the line "ingleses putos de Malvinas no me olvido", in footage posted to defender Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram account.

That translates roughly as "f***ing English in the Falklands, I don't forget". Las Malvinas is the name used in Argentina for the Falklands.

The song has reportedly become popular with Lionel Messi's team during the tournament, which has seen Argentina progress to the final despite losing their first game.

Argentina players sang the rude chant after the match. Picture: Instagram

Current Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who scored twice in the game, and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, can both be seen taking part in the chant after the 3-0 victory.

Julian Alvarez was seen taking part in the chant. Picture: Getty

Lisandro Martinez also sang along. Picture: Getty

The full translated lyrics, which reference Argentina's victory in the 2021 Copa America, are: "Brazilian, what happened, the five-time champions screwed up. Messi went to Rio and he left with the cup. We are the Argentine band and we will always cheer them on, because we have the dream of being the world champion.

"I'm like that, I am Argentinian, f***ing English in the Falklands, I don't forget. I'm like that, I encourage you, I follow Argentina everywhere."

Lionel Messi in action with Ivan Perisic of Croatia. Picture: Getty

The Falklands are a British territorial dependency about 300 miles off the coast of Argentina. The UK and Argentina fought the Falklands War after Argentina invaded the islands in 1982 - well before any of the current squad were born.

Some 904 people died over both sides during the war, which lasted more than two months and ended with Argentina's surrender.

The Falklands have been a British territory since 1833, but Argentina claims that it acquired them in 1833. Most of the inhabitants of the island are of British descent. Some 96% of respondents said in a 1986 referendum that they favour being British.

British soldiers in the Falklands. Picture: Getty

Argentina has another chant that refers to England: "We chased the English everywhere, the Germans are afraid to cross us, oh Brazilian, you don't know what awaits you when you come to play La Bombonera.

"For the colours of my country I give my life, as the soldiers did in the Falklands, when I die I don't want any flowers, I want a cloth that has these colours."

Argentina will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between France and Morocco, on Sunday in the World Cup final.

The final is likely to be 35-year-old Messi's last shot at lifting the World Cup. Argentina have reached the final with Messi once before, in 2014, but were beaten 1-0 by Germany.