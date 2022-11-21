Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

21 November 2022, 18:45 | Updated: 21 November 2022, 18:46

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.
Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Focussing on the World Cup which is currently taking place in Qatar, Marr said the tournament was a reflection of the West’s “retreating values” on the world stage.

“The World Cup in Qatar is, for those with eyes to see and ears to hear, an early example of a retreating West and perhaps its dimming enlightenment,” said Marr.

“We in the West – not just in Britain, but America and Europe too, have become accustomed to assuming that what we feel, and we believe, are universal values.”

Referencing those who “shake their firsts at Western hegemony or cultural imperialism”, Marr said: “here is what it feels like, when all of that retreats”.

He adds: “Fifa, who runs the World Cup, argues these aren’t about universal values, they’re merely politics and they should be kept away from sport.”

“We in this country have values, these values include solidarity with people who happen to be gay,” he said, reflecting on the OneLove armband ban in solidarity with the LGBT community.

“But when it comes to the danger of a football player getting into trouble for wearing an armband that proclaims this value, here’s what we do: we give in.”

Noting the change has occurred for “all sorts of reasons”, Marr cites “ageing Western societies and the way we fuel our economies, to our failed wars in the Middle East and today’s rising powers in China and India” as the reason for waning Western power.

“Our authority isn’t what it used to be - and sometimes, that hurts,” he added.

Finally, reflecting on the Islamic state’s treatment of migrant workers and some 6,500 migrant worker deaths since preparations for the football tournament began, Marr labeled the situation “appalling”.

Speaking of other societies ‘flouting” Western values, Marr said “all we can do is shake our heads”.

Describing the politics surrounding Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup as “fascinating”, Marr said Fifa’s business model of one country, one vote, meant the influence of African and Asian regions on the tournament ultimately means they surpass that of the West.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane which fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia

Eight dead after small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood

Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA - as LGBT storm grows
Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham

One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018

Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good

A general view of a flooded area near Shkoder town, north-west Albania

Six dead after heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Janusz Walus in 1997

South Africa’s top court orders Chris Hani’s killer to be paroled

Indonesia earthquake survivors

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

1

Ukraine could ‘reach Crimea by Christmas with Russia war over by spring' says ex major general

Mali political map with capital Bamako, international borders and neighbors. Republic and landlocked country in West Africa. Gray illustration.

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy

Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special 'worm' celebration after World Cup goal

1

Iran players fall silent during national anthem after months of anti-regime protests back home

Wintry Weather New York

Biden sends federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

1

Fans pack pubs and millions watch from home and even call in sick as England take lead against Iran

Nasa Moon Rocket

Nasa capsule in slingshot move around moon in last big step before lunar orbit

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Female TV reporter robbed live on air while covering World Cup in Qatar

England went 5-1 up after goals from Bellingham, Saka, Sterling and Rashford

England's six-y football! Three Lions enjoy record breaking World Cup win thrashing Iran 6-2
Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water

Kung fu legend Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, say scientists

The fans said they played with a Qatari Sheikh's son's pet lion cub

‘He’s got Lambos’: England fans party with ‘son of Qatari sheikh’ and play with his lion cub
1

Prince Andrew 'makes secret visit to Middle East via private jet' as he targets trade role

Joe Lycett said he would never be so 'irresponsible' to shred £10,000

Comedian Joe Lycett said he would ‘never be so irresponsible’ to shred £10,000 and the stunt was to get people talking
Ukrainian shelling

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas as cold weather sets in

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
Rishi Sunak delivers speech at Confederation of Business Industry (CBI)

Rishi Sunak quashes talk of Swiss-style Brexit deal as he rules out move to align with EU rules
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox who has died aged 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox dies aged 47 from leukaemia as tributes pour in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit