LBC caller: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari clashes with this caller in Doha who slams "British people" for their response to the World Cup.

This caller told Nick Ferrari that he feels the Brits are putting "relentless" misinformation around Qatar and the World Cup.

It comes as the World Cup has been embroiled in controversy, from the deaths of migrant workers building the stadium to the banning of beer, and Qatar’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community.

The caller said to Nick: "I'm aware of Denmark who have openly made a statement and also Australia but no other federation are coming out with such misinformation, it's constant."

England and Wales decided against players wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup after FIFA threatened to impose sporting sanctions on the teams if they wore the armbands.

Nick went on to remind the caller that the Swiss, Belgians and Germans also joined the English and Welsh in proceeding to not wear the Onelove armband despite their own football associations seeking to do it.

Nick went on to say: "So, It's not uniquely British."

The caller asked Nick: "Why are the English thinking this armband is important?

"None of my gay friends here think it's important.

"My gay friends here think it's embarrassing because of the bigotry that's being thrown at Qatar!"

In response, Nick asked: "Do you not think it's interesting that FIFA won't permit it?"

The caller said: "No, I don't think it's strange at all, you're talking about two completely different governing bodies."

He later defended FIFA's choice, adding that the armband would be a piece of "unauthorised technical equipment".

