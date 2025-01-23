Armed cops and paramedics swarm Plymouth in search for assault suspect as police officers tell public to ‘stay away’

UK Police car lights flashing at a crime scene. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Police officers and emergency services have flooded West Hoe in Plymouth after reports of a ‘serious assault’ in the city, as police warn locals to ‘stay away’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There is a large police presence in the area, with reports that armed police and a police drone have been deployed to the scene.

Police and emergency services rushed to West Hoe, in southern Plymouth, at around 9pm after a person was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics and are now receiving further treatment in Derriford Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a large number of police units are on the scene ‘conducting extensive enquiries’ in an attempt to find the male suspect.

It said the suspect and the victim are thought to be known to each other.

A scene guard remains in place on West Hoe Road and the road has been closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “We have a large police presence in the area and enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspect.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the wider public.

“We would ask members of the public to please stay away from the West Hoe area of the city while we continue our investigation.”

Posts on social media show dozens of police vehicles and a very large police presence.

One local, who is understood to be a paramedic, posted about the incident on X. She said: ”Awful what’s going on in Plymouth.

Awful what’s going on in Plymouth. Thoughts with the victims and my colleagues who are having to deal with it all 💔🚑 — Emma (@ParamedicEm) January 22, 2025

“Thoughts with the victims and my colleagues who are having to deal with it all.”

Officers remain at the scene, and the nature of the assault remains unclear.

One witness reportedly said: "I've seen someone being given CPR. It feels like every police officer on duty tonight in Plymouth is here."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to assist police is asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 756 of 22/01/25.