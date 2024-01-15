Armed police shoot dead dog on west London street after it killed another animal

An armed police officer shoots the dog dead. Picture: @UB1UB2/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Armed police shot dead an ‘out of control’ dog on a west London street - moments after it mauled another dog to death.

Video footage shared online shows police opening fire on the black dog while it drags a smaller dog along the pavement.

The dog is seen in the footage whimpering as it is shot, before it runs off up Queens Avenue, Ealing.

A woman can be heard in the clip shouting: “They’ve just shot the dog. Oh my god.”

The Met police said in a statement that officers had killed the dog ‘to prevent it from causing serious harm.’

“We were called at 10.39am on 14 January to a report of a dog out of control having killed another dog in Queens Ave, Greenford.

“Officers attended and took the decision to destroy the dog at the scene in order to prevent it from causing further serious harm.

“We know that this will have been upsetting for those present.”

Last year, footage of police shooting two dogs dead in Limehouse sparked an angry backlash.

The force said at the time they were forced to destroy the dogs because they showed “aggressive behaviour” that was of “considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.”