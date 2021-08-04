Around 94 per cent of adults in England likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, says ONS

Nine in 10 adults across the UK are likely to have antibodies. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Around 94 per cent of England's adult population are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, a study from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown.

It was estimated that 93.6 per cent would test positive for the antibodies in the week beginning 12 July, suggesting people have either had the infection in the past or been vaccinated.

It comes after government figures showed that there had been a significant drop in reported Covid cases in recent weeks.

There were 21,691 lab-confirmed Covid cases recorded across the UK on Tuesday, along with 138 deaths within 28 days of an individual testing positive.

There have since been calls for children aged 16 and above to get the vaccine, which would help them build antibodies against the virus.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan told LBC on Wednesday that advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation would give their advice on the matter "imminently".

Read more: Covid vaccines: Healthy 16 and 17-year-olds set to be allowed first doses

Read more: Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study

High levels of antibodies were also likely to be evident in adults across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, according to the ONS.

Nine in 10 people across each country were estimated to test positive for the antibodies during the same time period.

The ONS said the results showed a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for antibodies.

However, their presence is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination.

The population used for the survey only referred to private residential households, excluding those in hospitals and care homes.