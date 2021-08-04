Covid vaccines: Healthy 16 and 17-year-olds set to be allowed first doses

4 August 2021, 05:47

Covid vaccines will be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds without underlying conditions
Covid vaccines will be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds without underlying conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

More teenagers look set to receive a coronavirus vaccine with ministers expected to approve advice for 16 and 17 year olds on Wednesday.

Healthy people of those ages will be offered doses, with their peers who have underlying health conditions putting them at higher risk of serious Covid infection having already had the chance to get jabbed.

It means more people will get a chance to become protected from coronavirus as fears grow that even though the young may be less at risk of dying from infection than older people, they could end up experiencing long Covid.

Under current advice, children aged 12 to 15 who have conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus can get the vaccine, as can people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person.

The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mail and The Times all report that this will be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds now, with bookings potentially available within two weeks.

Read more: UK hits 85 million jab milestone amid drive to vaccinate young

Read more: One in three young adults in England have not had Covid jab

There are about 1.4 million of those youngsters in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted a decision could be made soon on Tuesday, telling the Scottish Parliament: "We are waiting on JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) advice. When I say 'we', I am obviously referring to the Scottish Government, but the UK, Welsh and Northern Irish governments are in the same position."

She said: "First, as a priority, I am particularly hopeful that we will see updated recommendations for 16 and 17-year-olds.

"I am hoping for - possibly veering towards expecting - updated advice from the JCVI in the next day or so."

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "With the JCVI apparently about to give the green light to vaccinating 16-year-olds, ministers need to ensure plans are in place to roll out this vital next stage of vaccination while ensuring parents have all the facts and information they need."

