UK hits 85 million jab milestone amid drive to vaccinate young

Sajid Javid hailed 'another major milestone' as the UK vaccination rollout hit 85 million jabs. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than 85 million Covid-19 jabs have now been administered in the UK amid a drive to boost vaccine uptake among younger people.

Government data up to July 31 shows that 85,196,986 jabs have now been given in the UK.

Some 46,851,145 were first doses, a rise of 38,858 on the previous day, and 38,345,841 were second doses, an increase of 212,159.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "Another major milestone reached with more than 85 million #COVID-19 vaccines administered across the UK, saving tens of thousands of lives and preventing millions of infections. If you haven’t already, please do your bit and get your jab!"

It comes as a further 24,470 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the UK as of 9am on Sunday, according to the latest government figures.

A further 65 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 129,719.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes as taxi-hailing and food delivery companies said they would be offering discounted rides and meals to help boost uptake of the jab.

Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands that will be offering incentives to younger people to encourage them to get vaccinated, it was announced on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Social Care said Uber will be sending reminders to all users in August encouraging them to get jabbed.

The company will offer discounted rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform for young adults who receive a vaccine.

Uber has previously offered free trips to vaccination centres for NHS staff.

Bolt, another ride-hailing app, will offer "free ride credit" to vaccination centres following a similar scheme earlier this year when it offered £250,000 worth of free rides to London vaccination facilities.

Deliveroo will give vouchers to young people who get jabbed, and a spokesperson said: "At Deliveroo we want to do our small part to support the NHS during the pandemic, including delivering a million free meals to frontline NHS staff and vaccine centres. This is the next step in helping people get vaccinated and safely back to normal."

The latest initiatives were announced after a host of further pop-up vaccination hubs opened across England over the weekend.

Locations include Circus Extreme in Halifax, West Yorkshire, Burnley FC's Turf Moor ground, Goodwood Racecourse near Chichester, and the Summer of Love Festival in west London's Holland Park.

In the east of the capital a four-day vaccine festival is running in Poplar until Monday, with live music and free food.

DHSC said more than 600,000 people were vaccinated last weekend at walk-in clinics ranging from London's Tate Modern Gallery to a Primark in Bristol.