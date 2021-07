Circus and London vaccine festival aimed at boosting jab uptake in England

Performers from Circus Extreme watch as Rhiannon Alexander, 34 from Bradford, recieves a vaccinatio. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Covid-19 jabs are being administered at a circus in Yorkshire and vaccine festival in east London this weekend as part of the latest efforts to boost uptake in England.

Live music and free food were laid on for visitors at a four-day festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, as an incentive for people to receive a vaccine.

Barking GP Dr Jagan John said of the joint initiative from Tower Hamlets council and the NHS: "We're encouraging our local residents and people in the borough and further to come in and say 'get the vaccination, feel at ease, we have some music, we have food to support you while you're having your vaccination and also, if you're coming with your family, they've got something to do as well while you get vaccinated'."

Dr John added: "We're still in a pandemic, we're seeing hospital admissions rising, we still have deaths in the hospital.

"We certainly feel that in east London, if we can encourage people to get vaccinated, not only are they protecting themselves, but they're also protecting the communities that they live in... we really want to get our country back on its feet and recover."

Also in the capital, a vaccine bus has been stationed at the Summer of Love Festival in Holland Park.

A person receives a jab during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar. Picture: PA

Elsewhere, visitors to the Circus Extreme in Halifax, Yorkshire, received jabs with some colourful performers watching on.

Medical staff set up the seating, screens and equipment for the walk-in pop-up clinic inside a marquee on Saturday.

Football fans could also get vaccinated at Burnley FC, where a pop-up site was administering doses of Pfizer, while jabs were also due to be on offer on Saturday at Goodwood Racecourse near Chichester.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England's vaccination programme, said: "From festivals to farm shops, circus tents and stadiums, NHS teams are working hard to set up vaccine clinics at a huge range of popular locations, all with the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

"So roll up that sleeve and grab your jab at one of the many walk-in sites open this weekend - it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Dr Lisa Pickles, clinical lead for the Calderdale vaccination program, prepares a syringe at Circus Extreme. Picture: PA

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose since June 18 but the latest figures show that nearly a third of young adults (aged 18 to 29) in the country have still not had one.

As of July 30, 39.29 million people in England have received their first Covid vaccine, while 31.85 million have been given two doses.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "The NHS is making it easy as possible for people to get their jab with new vaccination centres opening everywhere from festivals to football grounds.

"If you're eligible for your first or second dose, come forward this weekend and protect not only yourself, but your loved ones and your community."

People can visit the nhs.uk website to book an appointment or find vaccine sites in their area.