Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study

4 August 2021, 00:12 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 00:17

Fully-vaccinated people are estimated to have between 50 and 60 per cent reduced risk of infection
Fully-vaccinated people are estimated to have between 50 and 60 per cent reduced risk of infection. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Fully vaccinated people are three times less likely than unvaccinated people to test positive for Covid-19, according to the latest data.

The findings from the latest report of the React Study found that infections in England have increased fourfold between 20 May and 7 June, but that spread of the virus was slowing as of 12 July with infection rates for unvaccinated people three times higher than in the fully vaccinated.

The data also suggested that double vaccinated people are less likely to pass on the virus to others.

“Today’s results show the positive impact of the vaccination programme with those who are double jabbed three times less likely than unvaccinated people to get the virus and less likely to pass on this awful disease to those around them,” said Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

“We must continue our phenomenal progress – my message to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is please come forward, to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

The REACT-1 study by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI is one of the country’s largest studies into Covid-19 infections in England.

Over 98,000 volunteers took part in the study in England between 24 June and 12 July to examine the levels of coronavirus in the general population.

The latest round of data suggested that approximately one in 160 people in England were currently infected with the virus, with fully-vaccinated people estimated to have between 50 and 60 per cent reduced risk of infection.

Other findings included an estimated R number of 1.19, and that 100 per cent of samples sequenced for variants were the Delta variant.

Vaccine uptake has fallen slightly in recent months, particularly in young people, with figures released last week showing that one in three young adults in England have not had a first dose.

The Government has welcomed the findings of the React Study but is urging caution as restrictions ease, and unvaccinated people are being encouraged to come forward and book their jabs.

All those aged 18 and over can book their vaccination through the NHS booking service, and all adults have been offered their first dose.

At the end of September, by which point all those over the age of 18 will have had a chance to be fully vaccinated, the government plans to make full vaccination a condition of entry to high risk settings where large crowds gather and interact - likely to include nightclubs.

“Our vaccination rollout is building a wall of defence that means we can carefully ease restrictions and get back to the things we love, but we need to be cautious as we learn to live with this virus,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Today’s report shows the importance of taking personal responsibility by self-isolating if you are contact traced, getting tested if you have symptoms and wearing face coverings where appropriate.

“I urge anyone who has yet to receive a vaccine to get jabbed and take up both doses – the vaccines are safe and they are working.”

