Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial paused after patient taken ill

9 September 2020, 05:46 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 05:56

A patient taking part in the vaccine trial was taken ill
A patient taking part in the vaccine trial was taken ill. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Trials of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold due to a UK patient being taken ill with a suspected side effect.

AstraZeneca issued a statement on Tuesday night saying the late-stage studies of the vaccine had been paused while the company investigates whether the patient's reported side effect is connected with the vaccine.

AstraZeneca did not reveal any information about the patient's condition other than to describe it as "a potentially unexplained illness".

News site Stat first reported the pause in testing and said the possible side effect occurred in a testing volunteer in Britain, who was expected to recover.

The vaccine, developed by Oxford University, is being tested in thousands of people in Britain and the US, and in smaller study groups in Brazil and South America.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said the pause was part of a standard review process which occurs in trial if there is a "potentially unexplained illness" reported in any trial subject, and that the subject's illness could also be coincidental.

"As part of the ongoing randomised, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.

"In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully.

"We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our trials."

No details about the patient suffering the potential side effect, or the nature of the reaction, were given.

Temporary holds of large medical studies are not uncommon, and looking into any unexpected reactions is a mandatory part of safety testing.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States, one made by Moderna Inc and the other by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shark divers

Australia officials probe if dead shark in net killed surfer

Greece Migrant Camp Blaze

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on coronavirus lockdown in Greece
California Wildfires

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

People eating on restaurant tables placed outside on Frith St in Soho, London

The real Covid killer? A second crackdown that could blight business
Rochester Police Death

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

46664 Concert – London

South African party rejects alleged Trump comment on Mandela

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?
Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

From Monday, people in England will be banned from meeting in groups of more than six

New social gathering restrictions will put 'intolerable pressure' on policing
Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
This resident of Bolton told LBC she was left "baffled" by the way the lockdown has been dealt with

Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area
Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice
The fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017, claimed 72 lives.

Voting against Grenfell inquiry recommendations like 'kick in the teeth'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London