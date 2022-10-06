Breaking News

At least 31 dead including children after mass shooting by ex-policeman at day care centre in Thailand

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Stephen Rigley

At least 31 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a children's day care centre in Thailand.

Victims include children and adults, authorities said, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt is under way.

The gun and knife attack took place in Nong Bua Lamphu province, in the north east of the country. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED