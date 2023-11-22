Live

Autumn Statement LIVE: Chancellor due to cut national insurance and business taxes

22 November 2023, 08:08 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 08:18

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement today
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement today. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil tax cuts, measures to boost business investment and a tougher approach to welfare in his autumn statement on Wednesday.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says UK tax levels are at their highest since records began 70 years ago.

The Chancellor also wants to boost business investment by £20bn a year in a move to "get Britain growing".

Mr Hunt has insisted he will be "responsible with the nation's finances", but his statement on Wednesday will "focus on how we boost business investment and get people back into work".

National living wage to rise in April

The national living wage will rise to £11.44 in April next year, the Treasury has announced.

The rate is currently £10.42 for workers aged over 23, but the new figure will apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

The national minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds will also increase by £1.11 to £8.60 per hour, the Government has said.

Apprentices will have their minimum hourly rates boosted, with an 18-year-old in an industry like construction seeing their minimum hourly pay rise by more than 20%, going from £5.28 to £6.40 an hour.

Asher McShane

Millions expect NI cuts

The Government is set to reduce headline rates of national insurance as well as make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in equipment and technology, according to report.

With the Bank of England forecasting a stagnant economy in 2024, the Chancellor's Commons statement on Wednesday is expected to focus on backing businesses.

The Government has also announced an increase in the national living wage, up from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.

It will mean a £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.

Treasury Chief Secretary Ms Trott has indicated that workers could be in line for a tax cut.

A tighter approach to welfare is also expected with plans to get people off benefits and into jobs.

Those with mental health or mobility problems could be told to search for jobs that are possible to do from home.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be cut off for benefits claimants deemed fit to work who do not look for employment, the Government announced last week.

Asher McShane

What time is the Autumn Statement?

Jeremy Hunt will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm on Wednesday after PMQs

Asher McShane

Autumn Statement: Q&A

- What is the autumn statement?

It is the Chancellor's main opportunity to make tax and spending announcements outside of the Budget and Mr Hunt will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

- What can we expect?

The Treasury has already signalled a series of measures that will be in the speech, including a £320 million plan to help unlock pension fund investment for technology and science schemes, reforms to speed up planning for energy infrastructure and cut bills for those living near pylons, a drive to increase public sector productivity and a new "back to work" agenda to get people off welfare and into jobs.

- What about taxes?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that now his goal of halving inflation has been met, the Government can work on reducing the tax burden. Measures are likely to include tax breaks for business investment, but Mr Sunak has also said he wants to "reward hard work" - which hints at cuts to income tax or national insurance.

- Can the Government afford tax cuts?

The tax burden is at a 70-year high after the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, but national debt is still around 97.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, and the Government has borrowed almost £100 billion so far this financial year.

But this budget deficit is lower than forecast and - crucially for Mr Hunt - he is expected to have some "headroom" in order to meet his "fiscal rules" of having debt falling in five years and for borrowing to be less than 3% of GDP in that year.

- How much headroom has he got?

The figure will be disclosed in the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts published alongside the statement, but reports suggest it could be as much as £20 billion, freeing up Mr Hunt to cut taxes in the run-up to the general election next year in an effort to keep the Tories in office.

- Sounds like good news for the Tories, then?

Not quite. Experts have cast doubt on how much actual headroom there will be, given the uncertainty around the figure.

The forecasts which indicate how much headroom there will be are based on Government plans for tax and spending and assumptions about economic growth which could vary wildly over the course of five years.

The plans in March's Budget suggested a significant squeeze in public spending after the election, which may not be possible to deliver, and included revenues from increases in fuel duty which are likely to be scrapped given the freeze in the rate which has applied since 2011.

Despite the uncertainty, Mr Hunt seems likely to take advantage of the headroom which exists on paper to allow him some space for tax cuts.

Institute for Fiscal Studies senior research economist, Isabel Stockton, said chancellors had a tendency when there was good news to say "there's a war chest to give away" but when there was bad news they just "shrug their shoulders" and increase borrowing.

Asher McShane

