Hunt promises to ‘get Britain growing’ as Chancellor set to announce tax cuts for 28m people in Autumn Budget

22 November 2023, 00:16

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil a series of tax cuts in today's Autumn Budget, with 28 million people to reap the benefits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor is prepared to reduce headline rates of national insurance in Wednesday's Autumn Statement, The Times reports.

The Budget also expected to include a £10 billion-per-year tax break for companies that invest in equipment and technology.

It will represent the biggest tax cut in 50 years for businesses.

Follow the latest Autumn Statement news on Global Player, the official LBC app

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Autumn Budget today
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Autumn Budget today. Picture: Getty

It comes as the Bank of England continues to predict stagnant growth in the UK economy next year, the Chancellor's statement set to focus on backing business.

The Government has already announced an increase in the national living wage, up from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.

Read More: PM teases 'careful' tax cuts ahead of this week's Autumn Statement but says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy

Read More: Autumn Budget tax cuts would be 'politically risky' for Tories, top economist tells LBC

It will mean a £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.

Treasury Chief Secretary Ms Trott had already indicated that workers could be in line for a tax cut. She said that the Government would focus on "cutting taxes for individuals".

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

The Government's approach to cutting taxes is expected to be coupled with a bid to get people off benefits and into work.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to launch a 'work from home' drive in a bid to get sick Brits off benefits and into a job.

Under the plans, which will be launched as part of a series of measures in Wednesday's Autumn Statement, hundreds of thousands of disabled Brits will be told to look for jobs they can do from home.

That includes Brits with mobility and mental health problems.If not, they could have their benefits reduced by nearly £4,700 a year. It will apply to all new benefit claimants from 2025.

Meanwhile, existing claimants will reportedly be given assurances that their right to benefits will not be re-assessed if they look for a job they can do from home.

'Is he making excuses or promises - which is the PM better at?': Nick Ferrari challenges Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott claimed Rishi Sunak is making progress on all five of his pledges.

When it was put to her that the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on most of the promises he made at the start of the year, Ms Trott told Nick: "I would refute that."

She said halving inflation was "a really important delivery", that "over the course of the year we have seen growth", and that small boat crossings "are down significantly".

"They were not easy targets, but they are ones where we have made progress on every single one," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alaska Landslide

Girl dead and five missing after landslide hits small Alaska community

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady

Israel Palestinians

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s war against Hamas will not stop after ceasefire

Police have appealed to identify 20 men involved in violent counter-protests on Armistice Day in central London

Police hunt 20 men involved in violent counter-protests on Armistice Day - as three other men are charged

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea claims third attempt to put spy satellite into orbit was successful

Oliver Spedding has 'died suddenly'

Tributes pour in for ex-Crystal Palace footballer turned porn actor Oliver Spedding after 'sudden death'

Jailed television personality Stephen Bear has contested the profit made from a sex tape uploaded to the internet without the consent of his then girlfriend

Stephen Bear appears in court to contest profit made from non-consensual OnlyFans sex tape

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Exclusive
It is unclear if Yaffa Advar will be released

Granddaughter of woman, 85, taken hostage by Hamas says she doesn't know if she will be among 50 set to be freed

Israel Palestinians

Israeli cabinet to consider possible deal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The first hostages could be released on Thursday or Friday

'We will continue the war after ceasefire', Netanyahu vows, as Hamas hostage deal nears

Annabel Giles has died aged 64

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles dies aged 64 after being diagnosed with brain tumour

Louis Roser has been jailed for 13 months

Watch shocking moment Audi hits 100mph on wrong side of road in Cornwall as driver, 31, jailed

The national living wage will rise to £11.44 in April next year, the Treasury has announced.

Minimum wage to increase by more than a pound an hour to £11.44

Frugal Millionaire Town Gift

Caretaker leaves 3.8 million dollars in will to ‘shocked’ New Hampshire town

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Politician Shot

British woman among three held over shooting of right-wing politician in Spain

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'I'll miss you forever': Tributes pour in after four bodies found in search for missing boys in Wales
Police are appealing for help after Lewisham's war memorial was defaced

Lewisham war memorial defaced with graffiti that labels Israel 'fascist state'

South Africa Israel ICC Referral

South African leader accuses Israel and Hamas of acts ‘tantamount to genocide’

Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile

Japan urges residents to shelter after North Korea fires missile over Pacific Ocean

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike on southern Lebanon ‘kills two journalists’

Israel Palestinians

Israeli cabinet to consider possible deal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The UN raised concern at the sentences handed to Just Stop Oil campaigners

UN slams 'severe' sentences for Just Stop Oil protesters, as Rishi Sunak hits back calling punishments 'entirely right'
Kane Tilney uploaded videos of his offending to social media.

Police thank TikTok yob who shared videos of reckless bike stunts as he is charged with 20 offences
Mizzy

TikToker Mizzy sentenced to 18 weeks in young offender institute after flouting order not to share videos of people

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop
The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit