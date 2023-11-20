PM teases 'careful' tax cuts in speech ahead of Autumn Statement as he says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy

20 November 2023, 11:09 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 11:52

The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement
The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has teased "careful" tax cuts in a speech ahead of the Autumn Statement, saying there are no "fairytale" answers to fix the economy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister hailed having hit his pledge of halving inflation, saying it is now time to "look forward towards the future economy that we want to build".

Speaking at a North London college on Monday, he said reaching the inflation goal showed that "when we make a major economic commitment, we will deliver it".

Mr Sunak said he believed in cutting taxes "carefully and sustainably", adding that the government's approach was "one that gets inflation down and keeps it down".   

"One that believes the private sector grows the economy and, where government has a role, it must be limited," he said.  

"One that believes in cutting taxes, but doing so carefully and sustainably.   

"And one that is ambitious about the unprecedented opportunities for this country from the new wave of technology."

He refused to be drawn on which taxes would be cut, but told LBC that the 'biggest single tax cut' had already happened with inflation coming down and the benefits were already being felt.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt to 'face red wall revolt' if he cuts inheritance tax while squeezing benefits

Read more: 'Put aside defeatism': Chancellor tells LBC he wants lower income tax amid claims he will cut burden in Autumn Statement

Mr Sunak said he was taking "five long-term decisions" for the economy and public finances.

They would focus on reducing debt, cutting tax, building sustainable energy, backing British businesses and delivering world-class education.

He contrasted his approach to the public finances with that of Labour and his predecessor Liz Truss.

He claimed Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves wanted to continue the "big government, big spending approach" of the pandemic, with up to £28 billion of borrowing a year for Labour's green plans.

"This makes the same economic mistake as last year's mini-budget, blowing tens of billions of pounds on unfunded spending is just as dangerous as blowing tens of billions of pounds on unfunded tax cuts."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Rishi Sunak's speech
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Rishi Sunak's speech. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid hopes that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will cut income tax or national insurance in the upcoming financial statement.

He is also said to be seeking more money from savers in a bid to meet the UK's borrowing costs.

Mr Hunt is expected to raise targets for National Savings & Investments (NS&I) after an increase in interest rates led to a surge in deposits.

NS&I products are 100 per cent backed by the Treasury, which means those who invest are effectively funding the government.

The net funding target was previously raised from £6 billion to £7.5 billion in March to help meet borrowing requirements.

Meanwhile, Bank of England data showed that £7.7bn flowed into NS&I deposits in September alone.

A market-leading bond was then pulled from sale last month after a surge in demand in just five weeks.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Gareth Davies | 20/11/23

It comes after Treasury Minister Gareth Davies told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Chancellor's plan will be focused on "boosting growth".

“What you’ll see this week in the Autumn Statement is a focus on boosting growth. Through two main areas,” Mr Davies said.

He told Nick one of the areas was “boosting business investment”, which would “create jobs and greater prosperity around the country".

Mr Davies added: "Let me be really clear. We have no plans whatsoever to change the winter fuel payments. We've always stood by pensioners.

"We introduced the triple lock, which has brought about 200,000 pensioners out of absolute poverty and we're sticking by the most vulnerable in our society with a range of measures, not least cost of living payments. We've raised the national living wage."

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Mr Hunt said it was time to "put aside defeatism" and admitted he wants to see lower taxes.

"When it comes to tax, we will be responsible, and having halved inflation, which is what the Prime Minister pledged to do, we're not going to do anything that suddenly means it takes off again," he said.

"We've got to be really careful. And we will continue to be responsible.

"But there is a dividing line between us and Labour because we do believe that low taxes are important to a growing economy."

What do we know so far about the Autumn Statement?

Tougher benefits rules

Mr Hunt is set to announce that benefits claimants who fail to engage with their job centre or reject work offered to them will have their claim closed after six months.

This means that they will have to register again if they want to keep receiving benefits, and during this time will lose access to extras such as free prescriptions and legal aid.

Additionally, measures set to be put in place in late 2024 will mean welfare claimants who fail to find work after 18 months will have to undertake a work experience placement.

£1,000 off energy bills for agreeing to pylons

LBC has learned that the government plans to offer households £1,000 for agreeing to have pylons installed in their area.

People will also be offered money for local projects such as GP services and new roads if they accept the new pylons.

Inheritance Tax cuts

The Treasury is reportedly planning to cut inheritance tax by half and lower the tax for small businesses.

Inheritance tax is currently charged at 40% on estates worth over £325,000, with an extra £175,000 for estates passed down to relatives.

The Treasury is said to be planning to cut the rate to 30% and increasing the threshold at which it is charged.

Council Tax to increase by £120

Another measure set to be announced in the Autumn Statement is a £120 rise in Council Tax for the average family.

Mr Hunt will state that councils will be able to raise their Council Tax rates by up to 5% from April.

Fuel Duty increase

The Chancellor is reportedly under pressure to raise fuel duty after it was cut by 5p in 2022.

It is thought that the tax could be raised by at least 2p, to make up the £5 billion that was lost due to the cut.

First-time buyer help

The government is considering extending the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, to help more first-time buyers get a loan with a 5% deposit.

The scheme was extended last year and is set to end in December 2023, but it could be extended for another year.

ISA reforms

A shake-up of the ISA system is another measure thought to be on the cards.

This could include a simplification of the system, a new ISA with a higher allowance, and the scrappage of the single ISA allowance.

Stamp Duty changes

Homeowners who make their houses more energy efficient within two years of purchasing could get a partial Stamp Duty rebate, under new plans set to be announced in the Autumn statement.

The threshold at which people start paying stamp duty could also increase.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of an XL Bully

Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack

Pakistan Afghanistan Migration

More than 400,000 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan after crackdown

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals his family was threatened during Covid pandemic

Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'.

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry

Fire in parliament

Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial by paying £6.5m fine

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'

The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Police want to trace 15 people after a pro-Palestine convoy stopped traffic

Police seek 15 people after pro-Palestinian convoy halted traffic on busy London roads

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tunnel collapse site

Rescuers change approach in bid to reach 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image)

Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

Bulgaria Weather

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.

Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country
Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court
The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Sergio Massa

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit