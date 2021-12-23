Hundreds gather at emotional funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White

By Sophie Barnett

Hundreds of people have gathered in Liverpool for a touching farewell to Ava White, 12, who died after being stabbed in the city centre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mourners attended a funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral on Thursday to pay their respects to the schoolgirl, who died in November after being assaulted at a Christmas lights switch-on.

Ava's coffin, which was covered in smiling photographs of the schoolgirl, was brought to the service in a white horse-drawn carriage.

Ava's father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her sister Mia were present, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary.

Read more: Moment football rivals unite in poignant tribute to Ava White, 12

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of schoolgirl Ava White, who was stabbed at a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Following a request from Ava's family, crowds gathered in bright colours and many wore jumpers with the 12-year-old's face on.

Officiating the service, the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, said Ava was a "popular, loving young person" who he was told "would try anything once" and "did not fear anything".

She loved going on holiday, mixed martial arts, singing, dancing and making TikTok videos, he said.

Read more: Ava White: 'Bubbly' 12-year-old fatally stabbed following argument in Liverpool

He said: "Ava was loved by so many people, undoubtedly heaven will be a happier place."

Applause broke out from the congregation as the pall-bearers carried the coffin into the church, and again later when the short, emotional service ended.

Notre Dame headteacher Peter Duffy gave a reading during the service, while hymns sang were Do Not Be Afraid, For I Have Redeemed You and Amazing Grace.

Read more: Ava White: Hundreds gather at Liverpool vigil in memory of 'bubbly' 12-year-old

Hundreds of people attended Ava White's funeral service in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Following the service, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon told reporters: "The tragic, heart-breaking loss of Ava White brought deep shock and sadness to everyone in the city.

"The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

"It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava.

"We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community."

Read more: PM will wait until after Christmas Day to announce any Covid restrictions for England

Ava's father Robert Martin said the family were "completely devastated and heartbroken" following her death.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, he said: "We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

"Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

The funeral service for Ava White. Picture: Alamy

"As Ava's family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family."

At the opening of the inquest into her death last week, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said Ava was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.