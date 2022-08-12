Paint advert sparks 'sexism' backlash but company claims it's just a bit of fun

By EJ Ward

Branded 'derogatory,' 'hugely misogynistic' and 'offensive,' a new paint advert has sparked an online backlash over claims of sexism.

The advert is one of a series of sing-along ads shared on the Crown Paint social media channels, telling diverse "life stories" by a chorus of singers.

According to the song, the couple met at a rave, with Dave wanting a baby and Hannah remaining uncertain before changing her mind. However, Hannah then suddenly gets pregnant, with one singer quipping: “Hannah’s hoping for a girl; Dave just hoping that it's his.”

But the advert sparked a backlash online as social media users slated the song.

"Just not funny," one commentator tweeted at the paint company while another branded it "a disgrace."

Dave hopes it’s his?



Just not funny. Dave thinks Hannah could have slept about - what a great message!



Sticking with Dulux. — Darren Winter🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DarrenWinter) August 9, 2022

Excuse me - Dave just hopes that it’s his? Genuinely, what were you thinking. This is a disgrace. — Alex Lacey (@FaceOfLace) August 9, 2022

Seriously bad advert. Women who don't want children are constantly told they will change their minds. This advert just plays to that false narrative. — Jenny Scott (@la_bella_moo) August 8, 2022

Absolutely disgraceful advert casting Hannah as a woman who sleeps around. — Sonja Evans (@Sonj4evans) August 8, 2022

In response to some of the criticism, Crown Paints wrote: 'We are sorry you feel this way. We see Hannah as an empowered female character, comfortable in making her own decisions and in control of if and when she changes her mind.

'We’re sorry if you were upset by the remark in this advert – we were simply trying to tell the story of one of life’s most special moments in a light-hearted way.'

Watch the advert in the video at the top of the page.