Paint advert sparks 'sexism' backlash but company claims it's just a bit of fun

12 August 2022, 07:02

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Branded 'derogatory,' 'hugely misogynistic' and 'offensive,' a new paint advert has sparked an online backlash over claims of sexism.

The advert is one of a series of sing-along ads shared on the Crown Paint social media channels, telling diverse "life stories" by a chorus of singers.

According to the song, the couple met at a rave, with Dave wanting a baby and Hannah remaining uncertain before changing her mind. However, Hannah then suddenly gets pregnant, with one singer quipping: “Hannah’s hoping for a girl; Dave just hoping that it's his.”

But the advert sparked a backlash online as social media users slated the song.

"Just not funny," one commentator tweeted at the paint company while another branded it "a disgrace."

In response to some of the criticism, Crown Paints wrote: 'We are sorry you feel this way. We see Hannah as an empowered female character, comfortable in making her own decisions and in control of if and when she changes her mind.

'We’re sorry if you were upset by the remark in this advert – we were simply trying to tell the story of one of life’s most special moments in a light-hearted way.'

Watch the advert in the video at the top of the page.

