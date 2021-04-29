Breaking News

Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over sexual misconduct allegations

29 April 2021, 21:55 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 22:18

Noel Clarke has had his Bafta membership suspended over the misconduct allegations
Noel Clarke has had his Bafta membership suspended over the misconduct allegations. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Noel Clarke has been suspended by Bafta over allegations of sexual misconduct, the academy has confirmed.

The actor and producer also had his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award suspended, which he received earlier in April at the Royal Albert Hall.

Accusations of sexual harassment and bullying were levelled against Clarke, 45, who is best known for appearing in Doctor Who and co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian.

Clarke told the newspaper in a statement that he strongly denies the allegations.

Clarke said: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

Read more: Nomadland scoops three awards at Oscars 2021

Read more: Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of CBE

Noel Clarke won the Bafta Rising Star award in 2009
Noel Clarke won the Bafta Rising Star award in 2009. Picture: PA

The Guardian report said it had spoken to 20 women who made the accusations, all of whom knew the actor in a professional capacity.

A statement from Bafta read: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."

Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "Noel Clarke was a client of 42M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him."

The decorated producer wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

Noel Clarke accepting a Bafta award in 2009
Noel Clarke accepting a Bafta award in 2009. Picture: PA

His first TV appearance came more than two decades ago in Channel 4's Metrosexuality.

But Clarke became more widely know for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norries in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He co-founded his own production company, Unstoppable Entertainment, in 2007, which has Jessica Hynes' directorial debut The Fight and 10x10 - directed by Suzi Ewing and starring Luke Evans and Kelly Reilly - among its titles.

In 2018, the company joined with All3Media to launch Unstoppable Film and Television, which expanded their works to television and led to the launch of Sky drama Bulletproof, in which Clarke currently stars with Ashley Walters.

He was first recognised by Bafta in 2009 when he won the academy's Rising Star prize.

But his most recent win came in April when he was handed the outstanding achievement award, which is among Bafta's highest prizes and is presented annually.

Previous recipients include Andy Serkis, Kenneth Branagh and both Ridley and Tony Scott.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Brazil

Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

Christoph Metzelder pleaded guilty to distributing images that sexually exploit children

Ex-Germany footballer Christoph Metzelder pleads guilty over child abuse images
Palestinians Elections

Palestinian leader delays first elections in 15 years

The Weeknd

The Weeknd leads the way with 16 nominations for Billboard Music Awards
The first images of a tiny newborn baby found abandoned in a park a week ago have been released by police

Pictures of baby found in car park released with plea for mum to come forward
French President Emmanuel Macron

Restaurants and cafes in France allowed to serve customers outdoors from May 19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Peter Oborne (R) said Boris Johnson will be frightened of the new ethics adviser

Boris Johnson 'will be scared' of new ethics adviser, says journalist Peter Oborne
Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC

Women face stigma when reporting sexual offences, academic tells LBC
'If they don't get some of the facts out Dominic Cummings is going to do it for them.'

'If they don't get some of the facts out Dominic Cummings is going to do it for them'
James O'Brien examined the appointment of a new independent adviser on ministers' interests

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson appointing a new ethics adviser
Is it time to urgently review the Covid restrictions

'Is it time to urgently review Covid restrictions?' Nick Ferrari quizzes minister
Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London