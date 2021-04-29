Breaking News

Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over sexual misconduct allegations

Noel Clarke has had his Bafta membership suspended over the misconduct allegations. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Noel Clarke has been suspended by Bafta over allegations of sexual misconduct, the academy has confirmed.

The actor and producer also had his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award suspended, which he received earlier in April at the Royal Albert Hall.

Accusations of sexual harassment and bullying were levelled against Clarke, 45, who is best known for appearing in Doctor Who and co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian.

Clarke told the newspaper in a statement that he strongly denies the allegations.

Clarke said: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

Noel Clarke won the Bafta Rising Star award in 2009. Picture: PA

The Guardian report said it had spoken to 20 women who made the accusations, all of whom knew the actor in a professional capacity.

A statement from Bafta read: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."

Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "Noel Clarke was a client of 42M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him."

The decorated producer wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

Noel Clarke accepting a Bafta award in 2009. Picture: PA

His first TV appearance came more than two decades ago in Channel 4's Metrosexuality.

But Clarke became more widely know for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norries in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He co-founded his own production company, Unstoppable Entertainment, in 2007, which has Jessica Hynes' directorial debut The Fight and 10x10 - directed by Suzi Ewing and starring Luke Evans and Kelly Reilly - among its titles.

In 2018, the company joined with All3Media to launch Unstoppable Film and Television, which expanded their works to television and led to the launch of Sky drama Bulletproof, in which Clarke currently stars with Ashley Walters.

He was first recognised by Bafta in 2009 when he won the academy's Rising Star prize.

But his most recent win came in April when he was handed the outstanding achievement award, which is among Bafta's highest prizes and is presented annually.

Previous recipients include Andy Serkis, Kenneth Branagh and both Ridley and Tony Scott.