Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain gives tips on eating in cost of living crisis having come from a 'no-waste household'

27 April 2023, 18:47 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 19:22

Nadiya Hussain speaks to Andrew Marr
Nadiya Hussain speaks to Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nadiya Hussain has shared her top tips on eating in the cost of living crisis, revealing that growing up in an immigrant household she had "no choice but to use everything we could".

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Hussain told the presenter that she could "definitely feel the change" with her shopping amid the costs of living crisis.

She said she had noticed she was spending more and buying less.

However, she shared several ways in which Brits could still save despite spiralling costs.

"There are lots of different ways of eating on a budget and that’s something I’ve always championed," the Bake Off star told Andrew.

She continued: "Simple things you can do include planning. If you know what you’re eating then you know what you’re buying and it gives you time to go to the supermarket and know exactly what you’re buying.

"Also, try something different. That’s something I’ve learnt over the last few months – just because you like a certain brand that doesn’t mean that’s the only brand that’s delicious.

"Try new things – this is the opportunity to try something different and, more than likely, if it's less money it can still possibly taste good if not better."

Andrew Marr speaks to Nadiya Hussain

Ms Hussain went on to say: "Lots of people are really dubious about tinned products - I've always championed tinned products because I think theress a snobbish attitude towards them but you can very easily ..buy tinned potatoes.

"They don’t need boiling, they're ready to eat, so you can save on the gas bill as well.

"Litte things like that will really make the difference overall."

She said she had reverted back to her time growing up as an immigrant in a "no-waste household".

"I grew up in an immigrant household so we had no choice but to use everything we could," Ms Hussain explained.

"That was an attitude that came from my grandad who lived in a village - he grew his own food, had his own cattle, so if you ate anything you didn’t waste it. Not one bit of it.

"So through my parents I've learnt how to dry things, we can freeze things… simple things like if you’re peeling your vegetables you are throwing away carrot peels, potato peels, parsnip peels, let’s not throw that away.

"Stick it in a freezer bag, stick it in a freezer, you'll have loads of peelings from root vegetables – whack that all in a dish and make a delicious, hearty soup."

